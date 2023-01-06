OBITUARIES

CARDONA. On December 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, née Grech, of Birkirkara, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband George, her daughter Riann and her husband Mario Busuttil, her son Mario and Debbie, her nephew Andrea and Rita, her nieces Carla, Michela, Martina and Luigi, and Jenna.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, January 7, at 9am for St Francis of Assisi church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CHARLES. On January 5, MARIE, aged 82, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved daughter Angela and her loving grandchildren Justin and Laura Coppini, her brother Anthony Attard and his wife Margaret, relatives, and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, January 7 at 11am, at St Mary’s parish church (Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On January 4, PAULINE, widow of Gaetano, of Ħamrun, residing at Pax et Bonum Home, Mosta, passed away peacefully, aged 94, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Antoinette and Albert Spiteri Paris, Alfred and Elizabeth and Carmen and Philip Borg; her beloved grandchildren Christine, Andrea, Mark, Matthew, Audrey, and Janice and their spouses; her precious great-grandchildren Benjamin, Luca, Sophie, James and Henry.

The funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Saturday, January 7, at 8.45am, at St Mary’s parish church (Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

ABELA – MARIA ELENA (Mariella), née Refalo. Treasured memories of a very beloved mother and grandmother who was called to eternal life four years ago. So dearly loved, will always be remembered and so deeply missed. Our prayerful thoughts, her daughters Jocelyne and her husband Willem, Caroline and her husband Andrew, her grandchildren Michael, Nadine, Amanda, Fiona, Lisa and her great-granddaughter Mia.

CUSCHIERI – Dr ANTHONY CUSCHIERI, MD. In loving memory of a dearly cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 17th anniversary of his death. Always loved, forever missed by his children Madeleine, Vicky, Marika, Marguerite, John and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FIORENTINO. In loving memory of EMMANUEL, today the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brother Mario and Antoinette, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LA FERLA. In loving memory of MARY ROSE on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Alberta and Vittorio and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAGRO – ANNIE. Tender, loving memories of a most loving mother and grandmother, especially today the 10th anniversary of her demise. Her children Josette, Hermann, Nathalie and their families and her grandchildren Anthony Nicholas and M. Roberta and their families. Lord Jesus hold her in Your loving tender care.

SALNITRO – CATHERINE. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother. Her family.

In loving memory of our beloved GERALD DEGAETANO on the fifth anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed by his parents, brothers, sister, in-laws, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Saturday 7th January at 7.30pm at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema. Family and friends are welcome.

ALFRED ZARB - Cherished memories of a most beloved husband, father and grandfather, today, January 6th being the fifth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Those we love don’t go away’ They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed, and very dear. Lovingly remembered by his wife Therese, née Sammut, his children Caroline and Adrian, Steve and Louise, Claudine and Philip and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of MARIE THERESE CAMILLERI, née LASPINA on the 25th anniversary of her demise. Today’s 6.30pm Mass celebrated at St Mary’s parish church, Attard, will be offered for the repose of her soul.