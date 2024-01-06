In Memoriam

ABELA – MARIA ELENA n/a Mariella née Refalo. Treasured memories of a very beloved mother and grandmother who was called to eternal life five years ago. So dearly loved, will always be remembered and so deeply missed. Our prayerful thoughts, her daughters Jocelyne and her husband William, Caroline and her husband Andrew, her grandchildren Michael, Nadine, Amanda, Fiona, Lisa and her great-granddaughter Mia.

BRINCAT – CHANEL MARIE, née Busuttil, January 2, 2014. On the 10th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her parents Joe and Lilian, her brother Sean, her sister-in-law Daniela, her dear nephews Alexander and Zachary, her grandmother Doris Borg, the Brincat family, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, Saturday, January 6, at 6pm, at the Holy Family church, Iklin. Family and friends are invited to attend. Rest in peace, my dear, till we meet again.

CUSCHIERI – Dr ANTHONY CUSCHIERI, MD. In loving memory of a dearly cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 18th anniversary of his death. Always loved, forever missed by his children Madeleine, Vicky, Marika, Marguerite, John and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FIORENTINO. In loving memory of EMMANUEL, today the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brother Mario and Antoinette, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LA FERLA. In loving memory of MARY ROSE on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Alberta and Vittorio and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAGRO – ANNIE. Loving memories, especially today, the 11th anniversary of her demise. “Gone but not forgotten, gone but ever here. No longer living in this world, but always and ever near.” With so much love. Her children Josette, Hermann, Nathalie and their families. Lord Jesus hold her in Your loving tender care.

SALNITRO – CATHERINE. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother. Her family.

ZAMMIT – LUCY. Remembering with love and gratitude our dear mother and grandmother, especially today the 15th anniversary of her passing. Rest in peace. Her daughters, sons-in-law and precious grandchildren.

ZARB – ALFRED. Treasured memories of a most beloved husband, father and grandfather, today, Saturday, January 6, being the sixth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life.

You left us beautiful memories,

Your love is still our guide,

And though we cannot see you,

You’re always at our side.

Lovingly remembered by his wife Therese, née Sammut, and his children Caroline and Adrian, Steve and Louise, Claudine and Philip and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam In loving memory of MARIE THERESE CAMILLERI, née LASPINA on the 26th anniversary of her demise Today’s 6.30pm Mass celebrated at St Mary’s parish church, Attard, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

