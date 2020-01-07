Obituaries

AGIUS. On January 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENZA (Chessie), née Montebello, of Sliema, widow of Joseph, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Mary, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, January 8, at 8am, for the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH. On January 5, at his residence, JOE, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Miriam, née Cuschieri, his children Mario and Mariuccia, Marco and Lucienne, Josef and Maria, his grandchildren Martina, Luisa, Krista, Filippa and Ella, his brothers and sisters Harry and Lynne, Frank and Margaret, Vivienne and Vanni Gingell Littlejohn and Henrietta and Joe Curmi, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held today, Tuesday, January 7, at 9.30am, at the Sanctuary of The Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GINGELL. On December 31, JOAN née Brincat, passed away peacefully in Lisbon. She will always be loved and remembered by her beloved husband Alex, her devoted daughters Bertha, Theresa and Maria, their respective spouses Paul Galea, Ivan Cassar and Niki Tonna, her grandchildren Amy, Benjamin, Michael, Sarah, Ana, Paul and Nina, her brothers and sisters, their respective families, in-laws, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said next Thursday, January 9, at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta, at 10am followed by interment at the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate that instead of flowers, donations in her name be sent to the Ċentru Animazzjoni Missjunarja (CAM) Dar San Ġużepp, Santa Venera. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass in memory of GERALD DEGAETANO, on the second anniversary of his death, will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, January 8, at 7pm, at the chapel of the Ursuline Sisters, Sliema. Family and friends are invited to attend.

In Memoriam

GALEA. ALBERT VICTOR DD.S., Treasured and unfading memories of a dear husband and father on the 40th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Lovingly remembered by his wife Joan and his children Adrian, Christine, Simone and Nadine.

LAFERLA. MARY, 1896-1984. On the anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Aldo and daughters Annina and Yolanda.

MARICH. Remembering today with love and affection, the second anniversary of our dearest YVONNE. Barbara and Clarissa, her in-laws, grandchildren and their spouses, and her great-grandchildren. Rest in peace.

STELLINI – JOSEPH. In loving memory and grateful remembrance of a dear father and nannu, today the 19th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alexander, Jo Anna, Gianfranco and Nicky, Roberta and Michele.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of THERESA, today the 21st anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her children Monica and her husband Paul, Joseph and his wife Rita, and Elizabeth, her grandsons Jeremy, James, Simon, John and Thomas and their respective wives Marion, Shtiliana, Eliza, Elaine and Maria.

