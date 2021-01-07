Obituaries

DeBRINCAT. On January 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, AGNES CARMEN of Baħrija, aged 71. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joe, her sons Edward and his wife Claudette, Michael and his wife Grace, her daughter Josette and her wife Katya, her grandchildren Ashley, Amber, Amy and Jake, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral took place on January 5. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MALLIA. On January 5, Sr. JOHN (Elvira), went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, her sisters Melina Wismayer, Rose Cutajar and her sister-in-law Mary Mallia, her nephews and nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Thursday, January 7, at 8.30am, at St Joseph Convent, St Dominic Square, Rabat, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to St Joseph Convent will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RANIOLO. Suddenly, on January 3, JOSEPHINE, née Pisani, widow of Italo, passed away at Mater Dei Hospital. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Annamaria and her husband Peter Grima, Marco and his wife Monique, née Dougall, Sandro and his wife Christine Pillsbury, Daniela and her husband Luigi Sansone, Francesca and her husband Edward Borg, together with her grandchildren, Sebastian and his partner Elena, Thomas, Katrina and her fiancé Jake, Georgia, India, Valentina, Matteo, Marc, Ella, Amelia and Rafel, and her treasured great-grandson Oliver; her brothers and sisters Carmel, Mary, Alice, widow of her brother Salvinu, Michael, Frank and Lilian and their respective spouses, her lifelong friend Violet, and all her relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, January 7, at 9am, for the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl Tat-Tarġa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI GALDES GIAPPONE – RACHEL. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother every day and especially today, the first anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband George, her sons, daughters-in-law and precious grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FALZON. Treasured memories of Chev. ANTON FALZON, OBE, on his death anniversary. He leaves mourning his loss his beloved wife Inez and daughter Lucienne, granddaughter Marylene, husband Stephen and great-granddaughter Alexia.

FENECH – EMMANUEL. In ever loving memory of dear dad who left us so gracefully on January 7, 2017. You continue to live on in our heart. Your sons Fr Charles Fenech, OP, Mario and Felicienne, Tonio and Lucienne, and his grandchildren Tiziana, Miriana and Valentina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LAFERLA – MARY. On the 37th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Aldo and daughters Annina and Yolanda.

MARICH. Remembering today with love and affection, the third anniversary of our dearest YVONNE. Barbara and Clarissa, her in-laws, grandchildren and their spouses, and her great-grandchildren. Rest in peace.

STELLINI – JOSEPH. In loving memory and grateful re-membrance of a dear father and nannu, today the 20th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alexander, Jo Anna, Gianfranco and Nicky, Roberta and Michele.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of THERESA, today the 22nd anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her children Monica and her husband Paul, Joseph and his wife Rita, and Elizabeth; her grandsons Jeremy, James, Simon, John and Thomas and their respective wives Marion, Shtiliana, Eliza, Elaine and Maria.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.