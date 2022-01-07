Obituary

VASSALLO. On January 6, at Casa Antonia, LUCIENNE, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Neville and his wife Margaret, her brothers-in-law Gerald Briscoe and Simon Morgan, her nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia on Saturday, January 8, at 8.15am, for St Gregory parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavare will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks to the nurses and carers at Casa Antonia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

LAFERLA – MARY. In fondest memory of our dearest mother on the 38th anniversary of her death. Her son Aldo and daughters Annina and Yolanda.

MARICH. Remembering today with love and affection, the fourth anniversary of our dearest YVONNE. Barbara and Clarissa, her in-laws, grandchildren and their spouses, and her great-grandchildren. Rest in peace.

STELLINI – JOSEPH. In loving memory and grateful remembrance of a dear father and nannu, today the 21st anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers Alexander, JoAnna, Gianfranco, Nicky, Roberta and Michele.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of THERESA, today the 23rd anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her children Monica and her husband Paul, Joseph and his wife Rita, and Elizabeth; her grandsons Jeremy, James, Simon, John and Thomas and their respective wives Marion, Shtiliana, Eliza, Elaine and Maria.

