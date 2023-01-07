Obituaries

BRIFFA. On January 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, CELINE, née Marguerat, of Mensija, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. Her passing marks the loss of a most beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will watch over us together with her daughter, the late Gillian Bonnici, as well as with her dear sister and brother, the late Laura and Carol Marguerat. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband of 62 years Joseph Briffa, her son Kenrick Briffa and his wife Chiara, their daughters Celine and Silvia; her son-in-law Ray Bonnici and his wife Christine, his daughter Amanda and her husband Adam Vella, their children Zac and Faye, his daughter Alexia and her husband Mark Vassallo; her precious niece Mariella and husband Jesmond Zahra; her dear sisters Cynthia Petroni, Maud Brockdorff, Marielle Micallef, her dear brother Claude Marguerat, and her most loving extended family and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at St Aloysius College church, today, Saturday, January 7, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A special word of mention to her physician and to the caring staff at Ward MAU2.

BRIFFA. On January 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, CELINE, née Marguerat, of Mensija, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. Marina Vettore and her son Dario Bertoncini, his wife Francesca Manni, their children Sara and Alessandro share the family’s loss on the passing of Celine Briffa née Marguerat. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BRIFFA. On January 6, at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, COSTANTINO (Godwin) of Birkirkara, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Antoinette, his daughter Maria, his sister Victoria, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, January 7, at 8.30am, at St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On January 5, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, JANE, née Camilleri, of Mosta, residing at Msida, former teacher at Mosta and Qormi primary schools, widow of George, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her son Christopher, her daughter Stephanie and her husband Mark Zammit Vincenti, her grandchildren Matthew and Ella, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia today, Saturday, January 7, at 1.30pm for the Sanctuary Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Casa Antonia for their love, dedication and constant care throughout the past years.

In Memoriam

LAFERLA – MARY. On the 38th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Aldo and daughters Annina and Yolanda.

MARICH. Remembering today with love and affection, the fifth anniversary of our dearest YVONNE. Barbara and Clarissa, her in-laws, grandchildren and their spouses, and her great-grandchildren. Rest in peace.

STELLINI – JOSEPH. In loving memory and grateful remembrance of a dear father and nannu, today the 22nd anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alexander, JoAnna, Gianfranco, Roberta and Michele.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of THERESA, today the 24th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her children Monica and her husband Paul, Joseph and his wife Rita, and Elizabeth; her grandsons Jeremy, James, Simon, John and Thomas and their respective wives Marion, Shtiliana, Eliza, Elaine and Maria.

ZAMMIT – LUCY. Treasured and loving memories of our dear mother and grandmother. Rest in peace. Her daughters, sons-in-law and precious grandchildren.

In loving memory of our beloved GERALD DEGAETANO on the fifth anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed by his parents, brothers, sister, in-laws, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Saturday 7th January at 7.30pm at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema. Family and friends are welcome.

