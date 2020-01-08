Obituaries

FILLETTI. The family regretfully announce the passing away of ĊENSINA née Taliana, widow of Sunny, of Msida and residing at Iklin, five days before her 84th birthday. She passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church at Mater Dei Hospital, on Monday, January 6. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her beloved children Raymond and his wife Marthese, Joe and his wife Mariella, Marthese and her husband Ċensu, her treasured grandchildren Beppe, Martina, Justine and Mireille, her brother and sisters, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Wednesday, January 8, at 1.30pm for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GINGELL. On December 31, JOAN née Brincat, passed away peacefully in Lisbon. She will always be loved and remembered by her beloved husband Alex, her devoted daughters Bertha, Theresa and Maria, their respective spouses Paul Galea, Ivan Cassar and Niki Tonna, her grandchildren Amy, Benjamin, Michael, Sarah, Ana, Paul and Nina, her brothers and sisters, their respective families, in-laws, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, January 9, at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta, at 10am followed by interment at the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations in her name would be sent to the Ċentru Animazzjoni Missjunarja (CAM) Dar San Ġużepp, Santa Venera. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On January 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, LEO of Valletta, aged 50, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his mum Maria Stella, widow of Joseph, his partner Roberta, his children Matthew, Rebecca and her partner John, his grandchild Liana, his sister Josette and her partner Gabriele, other relatives and friends and the rugby community. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, on Friday, January 10, at 9.30am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MERCIECA – VINCENT. Treasured and loving memories of a dear husband and father. Fondly remembered today the 31st anniversary of his passing. Always in our hearts and prayers. Mona, Martin, Rachel and their respective families.

TONNA – ĠUŻA. Your last goodbye 42 years ago was so hasty that it shook us to the core. In sweet remembrance of our mother, Anna and Bernardette.

