Obituary

DIMECH. On January 6, at Roseville Home, Attard, EDITH, at the venerable age of 98, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children, Tony and Sandra, Therese and Alberto Serra, Christine and Simon Fenech, Josephine, John and Eve, Paul and Joanna and Maria, together with her 21 grandchildren and her 17 great-grandchildren, her brothers and sister, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Roseville Home, Attard, today, Friday, January 8, at 8am, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MERCIECA – VINCENT. Treasured and loving memories of a dear husband and father. Fondly remembered today the 32nd anniversary of his passing. Always in our hearts and prayers. Mona, Martin, Rachel and respective families. A Mass will be offered at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, tomorrow, Saturday, January 9, at 7.30pm.

TONNA – ĠUŻA. In sweet remembrance of our mother on the 43rd anniversary of her passing on to a better life. A prayer is solicited. Anna and Bernardette.

