OBITUARIES

MICALLEF. On January 7, NAZZARENO, known as Reno (Ta’ Karla), of Rabat, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Pauline, his children Marika and her husband Mark, Louise and her husband Stephen, his grandchildren Gabriel, Hannah, Aaron and Krista, his sisters Carmen and her husband Freddie, Carolina and her husband Paul, Jane and her husband John, Jessie and her husband Lino, Doris and her husband Charlie, his brother Mario and his wife Rita, his in-laws Annie and Tereża widow of John, many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, January 10, at 3.30pm for Ta’ Ġieżu church, Rabat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Margherita cemetery in Rabat.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCOTT. On January 5, JEAN M., of Sliema, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is mourned by her relatives and numerous friends, in Malta and abroad.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, January 9, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Villa Messina, Rabat, for their care and dedication.

IN MEMORIAM

BUGEJA. In loving memory of VICTOR, being the fourth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Mary Josephine, his son Tano, wife Miriam and their children Bernard and Nathalie, his daughter-in-law Nagaat, and their children Stephanie, Isaac, Sarah and Samuel, his relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are kindly asked to remember him in their prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. Treasured memories of JOE, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and veteran artist, on the third anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Miriam, his children Mario, Marco and Joséf and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA − Cherished memories of our dear parents on the 27th anniversary of their demise − GIOVANNA on January 8, 1996, and COSTANTINO on September 13, 1996. Sadly missed by their children Perry, Sr Dolores, David and Joe, and their families. Lord, grant them eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

MERCIECA – VINCENT. Treasured and loving memories of a dear husband and father. Fondly remembered today the 34th anniversary of his passing. Always in our hearts and prayers. Mona, Martin, Rachel and respective families.

PACE – CECIL. Everlasting memories of a dearest father, grandfather and brother on the sixth anniversary of his passing to the Lord.

Deep in our hearts

You will always stay,

Lovingly remembered

Every day.

Kristine, Malcolm, Rachel, Ian, James and all the family.

Divine Mercy, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of our dear mother VALERIE who left us so suddenly two years ago today. Deeply missed, always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. Adrian, Maria and Annabelle, their spouses and grandchildren.

TONNA – ĠUŻA. On the 45th anniversary of our mother’s meeting with the Lord. Loved and remembered every day. A prayer is kindly solicited. Anna, Bernardette, Lucienne and families.

ULLO. Loving memories of my dear parents LENA and EDWARD whose anniversaries occur on January 6 and February 13, respectively. Still deeply missed by Josephine.

VELLA. On the trigesima die of the death of ĠUŻEPPI, widower of Ġuża Vella, who went to meet the Risen Lord on December 10, 2022, at the age of 95. He is sadly missed and remembered by his children, respective spouses, all his family and friends.

We thank all those who attended the funeral Mass, sent flowers and cards. Masses for his repose will be said on January 11 at 7.30am and on January 12 at 6.30pm at Attard parish church. The latter Mass will also be for the repose of Georgina Vassallo.

Lord, grant them all eternal peace.

In loving memory of our beloved son ROBERT ATTARD on the 12th anniversary of his tragic death. We miss you immensely There is a place in our hearts that no one else can fill Rest in peace, dearest Robert Mum, dad, Gillian and Edward

JOHN BONNICI (ex-Proprietor, J&A Bonnici Ltd) In loving memory of a dear father on the 40th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his sons Carmel and his wife Julie, Renzo, daughter Yvonne and her husband John; grandchildren David, Angie and her husband Antoine, Mireille, Daniel, Erika and her husband Jeremy, John and his wife Yanika, and Julia; greatgrandchildren Ria, Maria, Sophie, Hollie and Ġannina. May the Lord grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of MARISA BONNICI, née Xuereb a dear mother, wife and daughter on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her husband Renzo, her daughters Erika and her husband Jeremy, Julia and her boyfriend Ian, her son John and his wife Yanika, granddaughters Sophie, Hollie and Ġannina and her mother Teresa Xuereb. May the Lord grant her eternal rest

ANTONIO MANGANARO Treasured memories of a loving and unique husband on the first anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever missed, forever loved, forever living in the hearts of his loving wife Doris, his daughters Giuseppina, Giovanna, Antonella and her husband Biagio, his grandchildren Carmela, Mariella, Giuseppe, Ermas, Maria and his greatgrandchildren Luca, Nicole and Domenico. Masses for his repose will be said today at 10am at St Catherine’s church, Valletta (Italian Community) and on Tuesday, January 10 at 9am at St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, at 10am at the Jesuit church and at 6.15pm at St Dominic parish church. Lord, embrace him always in Your loving arms

Philip and Tina Paul and Jacqueline together with their respective families would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who concelebrated Mass, all relatives and friends who attended the funeral, those who sent flowers, cards, donations and offered Mass, showed their support or in any way expressed their sympathy on the loss of their dearly beloved mother FRANCES MERCIECA who went to meet the Risen Lord on December 10, 2022. Kindly remember her in your prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In loving memory of SUSAN MIFSUD on the second anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her beloved mother Veronica, her brothers Robert and Patrick, her sisters Shirlee and Sheila, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest As time goes by, our hearts yearn to fill the emptiness you left behind, With memories of you always on our mind Though you no longer walk with us With butterfly footprints on this Earth, We believe one day we'll meet again in a place That knows no pain or hurt.

In loving memory of GIOVANNA MIZZI on the 10th anniversary of her demise You are always loved And never forgotten May your soul Rest in peace Always remembered by her beloved husband Alfred, her children Francis, Marlene and Brigitte, granddaughters and their spouses, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest

Elizabeth Olivieri Marie-Louise Olivieri Josette and Steve Naudi and their children Christina and Michael Brigid and Patrick White and their son Ryan would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who celebrated the funeral Mass, and deeply appreciate the expressions of sympathy and kindness conveyed in so many ways by relatives and friends, on the sad loss of our dearest LOUIS OLIVIERI a most treasured and beloved, husband, son, brother, and uncle who passed to the arms of Our Lord, and was reunited with his dear father Joe on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mass offered for the response of his soul at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 6.30pm. Please remember him in your prayers Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of JOAN PACE ASCIAK on the fifth anniversary of her demise. “We hold you close within our hearts And there you will remain throughout all our lives” Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children Albert, Annamaria and Patrick, Nathalie and Ray and her beloved grandchildren Shaun, Krista and Neil. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In ever loving memory of CHARLES QUINTANO on the third anniversary of his demise Fondly remembered and never forgotten by his children Joseph and his wife Lucienne, Vanessa and her husband Dominic, his beloved grandchildren Daniel, Nicolette, Hannah and Andrew, his nephews and nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Wednesday 11th January at 6.30pm at Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church parish, Tal-Ibraġ.

In loving memory of JOSEPHINE RANIOLO on her second anniversary Those we love do not go away, They walk beside us everyday, Unseen, unheard but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear. Your children, Annamaria and Peter, Marco and Monique, Sandro and Christine, Daniela and Luigi, Francesca and Edward, your grandchildren Sebastian and Elena, Thomas, Katrina and Jake, Georgia, India, Valentina, Matteo, Marc, Ella, Amelia and Rafel and your great-grandson Oliver. Lord keep her in Your embrace. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, January 8 at 11.30am at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa.

In loving memory of JOE RUNZA Cherished memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers Very sadly missed by Carmen and Anthony, Ray and Mary, Malcolm and Bettina, Robert and Anita, Nikki, Nicky and Laura, Ben, Max, Lenny, Jay Jay and Alec. Lord, grant him eternal rest

MARY SCHEMBRI On the 16th anniversary of her demise. Gravely missed by her husband Frank, her son André, her daughter Yvette and husband Ivan, her beloved grandchildren, sisters, brothers, relatives and friends.

In loving memory of PAUL J. SPITERI Ex-Customs & Excise Officer on the 11th anniversary of his demise, 5.1.2 012 Greatly missed and eternally mourned by his wife Angela, his sons Pierre and his wife Najoua, Marcel and his wife Mary Theresa, and Michel, his grandchildren Kurt, Thomas and Naim, relatives, friends and past colleagues. A prayer is kindly solicited and most greatly appreciated. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.