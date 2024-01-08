Obituaries

BUTTIGIEG. On January 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY sive Tony, from St Julian’s, residing in Ibraġ, aged 78, passed peacefully away surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his dearest wife Sylvia, his daughter Stephania, his son Andre and his wife Annalise, and their daughter Lara, his brother Joe and his wife Lilian, his sister Fortunata Galea, in-laws, and many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Tuesday, January 9 for St Julian’s parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at Casa Arkati, Mosta, for their care and dedication. Lord grant him eternal rest.

PASSMORE – ERIC passed away peacefully at St James Hospital, Sliema, on January 5 surrounded by his family. He will always be remembered as a true gentleman and loving brother-in-law, uncle, friend, cousin and neighbour to all who knew him. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital tomorrow Tuesday, January 9 at 9am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MERCIECA – VINCENT. Treasured and loving memories of a dear husband and father. Fondly remembered today the 35th anniversary of his passing. Always in our hearts and prayers. Mona, Martin, Rachel and respective families.

TONNA – ĠUŻA. 46 years ago, death came and took you away from us but not from our hearts. Your memory lives with us forever. We miss you, ma. A prayer is solicited. Anna, Bernardette and Lucienne.

In loving memory of JOE RUNZA Cherished memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 24th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers Very sadly missed by Carmen and Anthony, Ray and Mary, Malcolm and Bettina, Robert and Anita, Nikki, Nicky and Laura, Ben, Max, Lenny, Jay Jay and Alec. Lord, grant him eternal rest

