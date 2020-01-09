Obituaries

AZZOPARDI GALDES GIAPPONE. On January 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, RACHEL née Mifsud, aged 92, of Cospicua and residing at RoseVille, Attard, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband George, her children Anton and his wife Candida, Albert and his wife Doreen, Saviour and his wife Victoria, Ivan and his wife Karen, Mario and his wife Michelle, her grandchildren Adèle, John and his wife Wiktoria, Matthew and Mark, Jerome, Philip and Ella, Gabriel and Bernice, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Friday, January 10, at 8.30am, at the Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, (Rotunda) Mosta, her birthplace, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank the management and staff at RoseVille and Medical Ward 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, for their special care and professional support. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BEZZINA. On January 7, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, ARTHUR, aged 90, passed away peacefully. He will be always loved and remembered by his beloved wife Agnes née Montebello, his sons Ray and his wife Carmen, Christopher and his partner Amanda, his granddaughters Christine and her husband Glenn, Ruth and her partner Filipe, his great-grandchildren Jordan and Julia, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, January 10, at 8.30am, at the Annunciation parish church, Balzan. O Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. On January 8, at St Vincent De Paule Residence, JOSEPHINE widow of Gaetano Borg, aged 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Kenneth and wife Corinne, Tano and his wife Maria, her grandchildren Jade and Dale, her sister Ċensina and her nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Friday, January 10, at 2pm. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, at St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MACKELDEY. On December 22, ISABELLE née Sammut, widow of Rudi, passed away peacefully after an illness borne with fortitude. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Jeremy and his wife Anne, her daughter Janine and her husband Andreas, her granddaughters Marie and Ida, as well as her sisters Marionne and her husband Anthony Coleiro, Emily widow of Edward Caruana, Yvonne and her husband Noel Schembri, Marlene and her husband Tony Bean, her nephews and nieces and her friends. The funeral was held in Germany on January 3. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, at Lapsi church, St Julian’s, at 5.30pm. The attendance of family and friends will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On January 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, NICHOLAS (Tal-Passiġġier) passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Josanne, his sons Christopher and his wife Melanie, Ian and his wife Daniela, Gilbert and his wife Veronica, his adored grand-children Luke and Nick, his sisters Loleen and her husband Tony, Mary widow of Manuel, Angela and her husband Charles, his beloved father in-law Bert Pace, in-laws, family and friends who all cherish the memory of his love and strength. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, January 10, at 1.30pm for St Nicholas Square, Siġġiewi. At 2pm the cortège, accompanied by the Siġġiewi Festival Brass Band A.D. 1986, will proceed to St Nicholas parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Siġġiewi. No flowers by request, but donations to Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – RICHARD. In loving and unfading memory of a beloved husband on the 14th anniversary of his death. Those who live in our hearts, will be with us forever. Nikki.

AQUILINA – RICHARD. Cherished memories of our beloved brother, today the 14th anniversary of his demise.

Keep your arms around him Lord

And kiss his smiling face

For he was someone special

Who can never be replaced.

Mario, Edward and Rosary.

AQUILINA – RICHARD. Treasured memories of a beloved son-in-law and brother-in-law on the anniversary of his death. Forever in our hearts. Albert, Hugh, Janice, Greta, Michael and Ana.

AQUILINA – RITCHIE “Pips”. On the 14th anniversary of the death of a dear and close friend. Fondly remembered and never forgotten. Marielou, Eddie and family.

BONNICI – JOHN (ex-Proprietor, J&A Bonnici Ltd). In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 37th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his sons Carmel and his wife Julie and Renzo, daughter Yvonne and her husband John, grandchildren David, Angie and her husband Antoine, Mireille, Daniel, Erika and her husband Jeremy, John, and Julia, great-grandchildren Ria, Maria, Sophie and Hollie. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – LINA and VICTOR. Still alive in our memories and held deeply in our hearts. Their children Josie and Berta, Juliet and Joe, Marielle, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CARLEY – MARY S. In loving memory of our dear aunt, today the 25th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces. Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses, children and grandchildren.

CAUCHI – ANTHONY. On the second anniversary of your passing. Lovingly remembered, dearest Tony. Rachel.

CRITIEN – BICE. Loving memories of our dear mother, today the 80th anniversary of her demise. Joe and Eddie.

DEBONO. Treasured memories of our dearest ANTON, being the first anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his wife Mariuccia, his children and their spouses, grand-children and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at St Mary’s church (Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara at 6pm.

PSAILA – SALV. V. On the 37th anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mario and Joyce and their respective families.

SAID – JOE. In loving memory on the third anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family.

SALOMONE – ALBERT. Remembered with love today and always. Forever missed Marielle, Vanessa and Jeremy.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of our dear parents ĊETTINA and JOHN, our brothers and sister, SALVINO, LINO, JOSEPH, WALTER, RENO and MARTHESE. A prayer is kindly solicited. Maryrose, Roy, Albert and respective families.

TELLUS – RITA. Treasured memories of a dearly loved mother on the 41st anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons and daughters, in-laws and their families. God grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – HELEN, née Mizzi. In loving memory of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother on her 14th anniversary. Derek, Julia and Darren, Lisa and James, Gabriella, Victoria, Sophie and George.

VELLA – HELEN, née Mizzi, 2006. Remembering my sister with love and great affection. Sophie.

VELLA – HELEN, 2006. Unfading memories of a loving aunt. Cikki and Paula.

XUEREB. In ever loving memory of our dearest father SALVINO on the 53rd anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his son, daughters and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.