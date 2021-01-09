Obituary

BORG. On January 7, Sr PAULINE BORG FMM went to meet the Lord, leaving to mourn her loss, her community of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, her sister Rose Schembri, niece Marie Louise Scicluna and family, nephews Edward Fenech, Alexander and Anton Borg and their families, cousins and friends. The funeral will be held in private today, Saturday, January 9. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – RICHARD. In loving and unfading memory of a beloved husband on the 15th anniversary of his death. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Nikki.

AQUILINA – RICHARD. Cherished memories of our beloved brother, today the 15th anniversary of his demise. You continue to live in our hearts. Mario, Edward and Rosary.

AQUILINA – RICHARD. Treasured memories of a beloved son-in-law and brother-in-law on the anniversary of his death. Albert, Hugh, Janice, Greta, Michael and Ana.

BONNICI – JOHN (ex-Proprietor, J&A Bonnici Ltd). In ever loving memory of a dear father on the 38th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his sons Carmel and his wife Julie, Renzo, daughter Yvonne and her husband John, grandchildren David, Angie and her husband Antoine, Mireille, Daniel, Erika and her husband Jeremy, John, and Julia, great-grandchildren Ria, Maria, Sophie and Hollie. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BORG – LELI, former Malta Drydocks Dock Master. Ever and treasured memories of a dear father and nannu on the 35th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his family.

CAMILLERI – LINA and VICTOR. Happy memories of our dear parents who are forever in our thoughts and prayers. Their children Josie and Berta, Juliet and Joe, Marielle, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CAUCHI. In loving memory of ANTHONY who rose to meet his creator on January 9, 2018. He left to mourn his sad loss his partner Rachel, his son Colin and his wife Varsha and his grandson Luca, his sister Antoinette, all his wonderful relatives and friends. In our prayers and thoughts every day.

CRITIEN – BICE. Treasured memories of our dear mother on the anniversary of her demise. Joe and Eddie.

DEBONO. In loving memory of ANTON today the second anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Never forgotten and deeply missed by his wife Mariuccia, his daughters, sons, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass at St Mary parish church, Birkirkara, at 6pm, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PSAILA – SALV. V. On the anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by Mario, Joyce and their respective families.

SAID – JOE. In loving memory on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family.

SALOMONE – ALBERT. In memory of a much loved and missed husband and father on the 39th anniversary of his passing away. Remembered with love Marielle, Vanessa and Jeremy.

SCIBERRAS – JOHN. In ever-loving memory of our dear father and grandfather who left us on January 9, 1995.

Papà, your life was a blessing and your memory is a treasure.

You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Never forgotten and deeply missed. Irene and Josie Pace, Donna, Jean Pierre and Andrei.

TELLUS – RITA. Treasured memories of a much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 41st anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by her sons and daughters, in-laws, and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – HELEN, née Mizzi, 2006. Remembering my sister with love and great affection. Sophie.

VELLA – HELEN, 2006. Unfading memories of a loving aunt. Cikki and Paula.

XUEREB. Unfading memories of our dearest father SALVINO on the 54th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his son, daughters and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

