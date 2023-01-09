Obituaries

ELLUL. On January 7, PAUL, aged 63, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved by his wife Tina, his beloved children Andrew and Emma, his sister Josette and her husband Antonin Pechar, his brothers Noel and his wife Geraldine and Mario; his father-in-law Philip Bonello, his sisters-in-law Karen and her husband Malcolm Booker, Nikki and her husband David Felice and Sarah Bonello; all his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 10, for the Ta’ l-Ibraġ parish church where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment at the Żabbar Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Hospice Malta. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special gratitude to all the healthcare professionals especially Hospice Malta for their unwavering support.

LA ROSA. On January 8, MICHAEL, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Emily, his children Clyde and his wife Emilienne, John, Michael, and Marguerite and her husband Khaled, his grandchildren Stephen and his partner Kylee, Carla, Yasmin and her husband Julian, Sara and Emily, and his great-granddaughter Kay, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves The Imperial Residence, Sliema, tomorrow, Tuesday, January 10, at 8.30am, for Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Paceville, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On January 7, NAZZARENO, known as Reno (Ta’ Karla), of Rabat, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Pauline, his children Marika and her husband Mark, Louise and her husband Stephen, his grandchildren Gabriel, Hannah, Aaron and Krista, his sisters Carmen and her husband Freddie, Carolina and her husband Paul, Jane and her husband John, Jessie and her husband Lino, Doris and her husband Charlie, his brother Mario and his wife Rita, his in-laws Annie and Tereża, widow of John, many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 10, at 3.30pm for Ta’ Ġieżu church, Rabat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Margherita Cemetery in Rabat. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – RICHARD. In loving and unfading memory of a beloved husband and brother, today the 17th anniversary of his passing. Never forgotten and deeply missed by his wife Nikki, siblings Mario and Rosary and their respective families.

Deep in our hearts you will always stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – LINA and VICTOR. Remembered with love today and always. Josie and Berta, Juliet and Joe, Marielle, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CAUCHI. In loving memory of TONY who passed away on January 9, 2018. Always in our hearts and never forgotten. “When doubts filled my mind, your comfort gave me renewed hope and cheer’ (Psalm 94:19). With love from Colin, Varsha, Luca, Rachel, Joseph, Muriel.

CRITIEN – BICE. In loving memory of our dear mother on the anniversary of her demise. Joe and Eddie.

DEBONO. In loving memory of ANTON, today the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Mariuccia, his sons, daughters, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAID – JOE. In loving memory on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family.

SALOMONE – ALBERT.

The world changes from year to year,

But the love and memory of you shall never pass away.

Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marielle, Vanessa and Jeremy.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of our dear parents CETTINA and JOHN, our darling sister MARTHESE and brothers RENO, ALBERT, WALTER, JOSEPH, LINO and SALVINO.

‘Never more than a thought away,

Quietly remembered every day.’

A prayer is kindly solicited. Mary Rose and Roy and respective families.

TELLUS – RITA. Treasured memories of a dear mother, today the 44th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her sons, daughters, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – HELEN, née Mizzi. On the 17th anniversary of her passing. Remembered always with love by her family. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Derek, Julia and Darren, Lisa and James, Gabrielle, Victoria, Sophie and George.

VELLA – HELEN, née Mizzi, 2006. Remembering my sister with love and great affection. Sophie.

VELLA – HELEN, 2006. Unfading memories of a loving aunt. Cikki and Paula.

XUEREB. In ever loving memory of our dearest father SALVINO on the 56th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his son, daughters and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RAY CALLEJA - Loving memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the third anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Steve and Karen, Zoè and her husband Mark and great-grandson Gianni, John and Julia. Lord, grant him eternal rest. We miss you dearly xxx.

