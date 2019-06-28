Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On June 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, Sister EDMONDINA, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, her brothers and sisters, Amy and Charles Sant, Mgr. Paul, Joe, Mary widow of John, Victor and Mary Rose, Grace and Edward Torpiano, Martin and Margaret, Rose and Christopher Paris, Frank and Marisa, Edmond and Nathalie, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 2, at 8.15am for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA. On June 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEL, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his daughters Marika and her husband Victor and Michelle and her husband Alessio, his grandchildren Luca and his girlfriend Rebecca, Andrea, Michaela and her boyfriend Wayne, Stefan, Rachela, Matteo and Anthea, his sister Yvonne, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 8.30am tomorrow, Tuesday, July 2, at Balzan parish church. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family regret they are not able to receive visitors at this time.

CORDINA. On June 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANCES née Sghendo, wife of the late Joseph Cordina, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved, cherished and remembered by her daughter Maria and her husband Hilary Caruana, her beloved granddaughter Francesca, her step-daughter Nathalie and her husband Tony Calamatta, and their children Graziella, Johann and his wife Anna and their children, her sister Lina Micallef, nephews and nieces, all other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 2, at 8.45am for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DeBONO. On June 29, DAVID GEORGE, aged 70, from Swieqi, passed away peacefully comforted by rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Yvette nèe Balzan Demajo, his adored children Nicolette and her husband Samuel Mifsud, Rebecca and Jonathan, his grandchildren Martina, Francesca, Edward and Thomas, his brother Ronald and his wife Pauline, his sisters Johanna and her husband David De Giovanni, Suzanna and her husband Brian Micallef, all his nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 2, at 8.30am for Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ibraġ, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta or the Little Sisters of the Poor in Ħamrun would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On Friday, June 28, JOHN, aged 75, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Grace née Dacoutros, his daughter Elaine and her husband Adrian Vella Magri Demajo, his son James and wife Joanna Schembri Bell, his daughter Alexia and her husband Reuben Gatt, his grandsons and granddaughters, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, July 2, at 9am at the Santa Maria Addolorata chapel, Paola. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all staff at Mater Dei Hospital and Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre for their dedicated care.

TANTI. On Sunday, 30 June, at Mater Dei Hospital, BERNARDETTE, aged 74 from Mtarfa, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Anthony, her children Joseph and his partner Ingrid, Brian and his wife Katrina, her grandchildren Tyler and Sienna, her brothers and sister, her in-laws, all her nephews and nieces and other relatives, neighbours and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 2 at 3.45pm for Ta’ Giezu church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 4.30pm followed by interment at Santa Margerita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Marigold Foundation will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

RIZZO – MARY VICTORIA, née Xuereb. Fondest memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 21st anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Marianne, Alfred, Patricia, Josephine and Paul, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

VELLA. Cherished and loving memories of a dear mother and grandmother JESSIE on the 36th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Her family.

