PARNIS. In ever loving memory of Lt. Col. ERIC PARNIS on the first anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

RIZZO – MARY VICTORIA. Fondest memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Marianne, Alfred, Patricia, Josephine and Paul, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SAID PULLICINO. Treasured memories of PHILIP on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Lizette, Daniel and Ramona, Maria and Chris, Veronica and Winston.

VELLA. Cherished and loving memories of a dear mother and grandmother JESSIE on the 37th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Her family.

