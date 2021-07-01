Obituary

DARMANIN. On June 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, aged 62. He leaves to mourn his loss his sisters Antonia and Ennie, his brothers Carmelo and Joe and his wife Miriam, Lorenz widower of his sister Annetta, his cousins, nephews and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, July 2, for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DELIA – JOSCELYN née Robertson. In loving memory of a most special aunt, today the third anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by all the Vassallo family.

PARNIS. In ever loving memory of Lt. Col. ERIC PARNIS on the second anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

RIZZO – MARY VICTORIA née Xuereb. Fondest memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Marianne, Alfred, Patricia, Josephine and Paul, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

VELLA. Cherished and loving memories of JESSIE, a beloved mother and grandmother, on the 38th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Her family.

