In Memoriam

PARNIS. In ever loving memory of Lt. Col. ERIC PARNIS, on the fourth anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

RIZZO – MARY VICTORIA née Xuereb. Fondest memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 25th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Marianne, Alfred, Patricia, Josephine and Paul, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

VELLA. Cherished and loving memories of JESSIE, a beloved mother and grandmother, on the 40th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Her family.

In loving memory of CARMELO FORMOSA today being the 11th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Doris, his children Marica, Noel, Josianne and in-laws, grandchildren, family and friends. Our hearts still ache in sadness; And secret tears still flow; What it meant to lose you; No one will ever know. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of PAULINE DEI MARCHESI TESTAFERRATA DE NOTO on the 10th anniversary of her demise 1.7.2013 - 1.7.2023. Living God, although my tears are still flowing after 10 years, I feel blessed that when my beautiful mother Pauline took her last breath, she entered heaven’s gates. I miss her dearly and deeply, but I cling to your promise of salvation for those who place their faith in you. May she rest in paradise together with my loving father Marchese Emmanuele and my dear sister Nathalie until that final day when you all return, and we are caught up into the clouds with you. My sweet spouse help me to honour mama’s loving memory by living a life of selfless love and service following the steps of my loving mama Pauline. Amen. Your ever faithful daughter Mother Abbess Sr Maria Adeodata dei Marchesi Testaferrata de Noto OSB (Catherine), Mdina.

