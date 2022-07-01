OBITUARIES

GATT. On June 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, of Sliema, widower of Rose née Dimech, aged 88, passed away peacefully to reunite with his dearest wife and daughter Moira, comforted by the rites of Holy Church.

He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Johanna and her husband Godwin Grech, his beloved grandchildren Mark and Francesca, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, July 2, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Special thanks to the staff at Ward M9 at Mater Dei Hospital and the nurses and carers at Villa Messina.

GAUCI. On June 9, in Vancouver, Canada, ZIANA passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her dearest mother May, her spouse Gerry Barrett, her siblings Josette Gambin, Moira La Ferla, Jenny Farrugia, Anne Gauci, Noel, Christopher, Jackie Azzopardi, Benny Gauci and their respective families, Craig Barrett and family, aunts and uncles Edna and Edward Galea, Margaret Micallef, Mary Portanier Mifsud, Annie Gauci, Vicky Vidal, Donald and Kim Zammit Marmara, her cousins and numerous friends in Malta and overseas, especially her closest friend Susan Lesko.

Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, July 2, at St Julian’s parish church, at 9.30am, followed by a private interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF GRIMAUD. On June 30, ALVINO, aged 93, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Juanita, his sons and their families: André and Isabelle, Pierre and Giselle, his grandchildren Lisa, Daniel and Faye, in-laws, nephews and nieces, family and friends.

Mass praesente cadavere will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, tomorrow, Saturday, July 2 at 8.30am.

No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family wishes to thank the management and staff at Casa Arkati, Mosta.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On June 29, BENNY of Ħamrun and residing in Santa Venera, aged 99, passed away peacfully comforted by the rights of Holy Church.

He leaves to mourn his loss his children Marlene and her husband Raymond residing in Canada, Paula and her husband Joseph, Joyce and her husband Ferdinand, Tessie and her husband George, Johnny, Mario and his wife Lukie, Twanny and his wife Carolyn, grandchildren and their respective spouses, great-grandchildren, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, July 1, at 1pm for Santa Venera parish church, where Mass preasente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

PARNIS. In ever loving memory of Lt. Col. ERIC PARNIS on the third anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

RIZZO – MARY VICTORIA née Xuereb. Fondest memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 24th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Marianne, Alfred, Patricia, Josephine and Paul, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SAID PULLICINO. Treasured memories of PHILIP on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lizette, Daniel and Ramona, Maria and Chris, Veronica and Winston and their families.

VELLA. Cherished and loving memories of JESSIE, a beloved mother and grandmother, on the 39th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Her family.

