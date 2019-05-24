Obituaries

ATTARD. On July 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN (former PC1040), aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Tessie and her husband Paul, Rita and her husband John, Philip and his wife Monica, Emanuel and his wife Carmen, his brothers and sisters Antonia, widow of Joseph, Mary and her husband Anthony, Edward and his wife Rina, Joseph and his wife Aida and Rose, his in-laws Vicky, widow of Nicholas, Stella and her husband Steve, Joyce, widow of Piju, who resides in Australia, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 11, at 2.45pm for Żebbuġ parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at the Żebbuġ cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. On July 9, JIMMY, from Mellieħa, passed away peacefully aged 80, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Maria née Debono, his children Brigitte and Niki Vassallo, Christopher and Joyce, Sandie and Franco Borg Millo, his beloved grandchildren Jeannine and Nicky, Ben and Raisa, Michela, Jason and Rachel, Christine, his great-grandchildren Alex and Lucia, his brothers, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 11, at 2.30pm for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – VICTOR (Turu) passed away peacefully at his residence, aged 78. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister Pacifica Deguara, widow of Salvu, Alessia Sciberras, wife of John Mary, and his brother Joseph and his wife Marionne, nephews, nieces and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 11, at 7.30am for Mosta Basilica where Mass will be celebrated at 8.30am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PISANI. On July 7, at St James Hospital, Sliema, GEORGE, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Monica née Mamo, his son Paul and his wife Viktoriia, his daughter Karen and her husband David Schranz, his treasured grandchildren Oxy, Nicky, Matthew, Kotryna, Adam and Lily and also his brothers and sisters Joe and his wife Helen, Alfred and his wife Maria, Victor and his wife Kenna, Rosanne and her husband Alfred Fenech and Carmen and her husband Noel Busuttil Naudi, his brother-in-law John Mamo and his wife Tessa, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, today, Wednesday, July 10, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family wishes to thank the management and staff at St James Hospital for their loving and dedicated care throughout George’s illness.

In Memoriam

BLACKMAN – ANTHONY. Today the first anniversary of his passing to the Lord. A beloved husband, father and grandfather. Doris, Ilona and Carl, Jeanne Michèle and Adrian, Nicole and his cherished grandchildren. Always in our hearts.

BURLÒ. In loving memory of ARTHUR on the 51st anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Hilda, children John, Marthese and Joe, in-laws and grandchildren.

GLANVILLE – MARY, née Fsadni. On the 15th anniversary of her demise. Loved and remembered by her daughter Carmen, family and friends.

MASSA. Cherished memories of WALTER, today, the fifth anniversary of his demise. Always fondly remembered by his son Charles and his wife Doreen, his daughter Sandra Boffa and her husband Patrick, his grandchildren Alona, Kyle and Jeanelle, relatives and friends. Merciful Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. Unfading memories of my beloved husband SEBASTIAN on the 36th anniversary of his demise. Gone but never forgotten by his wife Marlene, his only son Vincent, daughter-in-law Nadya and grandson Duncan. A prayer is kindly solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. In memory of my beloved father SEBASTIAN, today the 36th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his only son Vincent, daughter-in-law Nadya and grandson Duncan. A prayer is kindly solicited.

PRIVITERA. Cherished memories of MARY ROSE on the first anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughters Marie, wife of Adrian Farrugia, and Cecilia, her grandchildren Francesca, wife of Peter Tabone, Ian and Aurélie, and her great-grandson Edward Tabone.