Obituaries

MALLIA. On July 7, WALTER passed away peacefully to a better life a week after his 85th birthday after a short illness borne with Christian fortitude, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his loving family. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Doris; his children Hilda and her husband Adrian Gabarretta, Fiona and her husband Nick Captur and Jonathan; his adored grandchildren Erika and Matthew Aquilina, Tom and Millie; his sister Edwige, family and friends. Forever in our hearts and prayers. We love you dad, until we meet again. A private celebration to a better life was held in Mġarr. Sacred Heart of Jesus grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On July 9, at her residence in Mosta, AGNES, aged 89, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters and spouses, Isabel and Norbert, Astrid and Juanito, her granddaughters Sarah and her fiancé John, and Bettina, relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Friday, July 10, at 8.30am, at Mosta parish church, followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BLACKMAN – ANTHONY. In remembrance of a dear husband and father on the second anniversary of his demise. His wife Doris and daughters Ilona, Jeanne Michele, Nicole and their respective families.

BURLÒ – ARTHUR. On the 52nd anniversary of his demise, who was reunited by his beloved wife Hilda a month ago. We remember you with great love and immense gratitude. John, Marthese, Joe and their families. Lord, grant mum and dad eternal rest.

GLANVILLE – MARY. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 16th anniversary of her death. Her daughter Carmen, relatives and friends.

MASSA. Cherished memories of WALTER, today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always fondly remembered by his son Charles and his wife Doreen, his daughter Sandra Boffa and her husband Patrick, his grandchildren Alona, Kyle and Jeanelle, relatives and friends. Merciful Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. In loving and unfading memory of SEBASTIAN, a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the anniversary of his demise. Always in the thoughts of his wife Marlene, his son Vince, daughter-in-law Nadya and grandson Duncan. A prayer is kindly solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – SEBASTIAN. In memory of my beloved father, today the 37th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his only son Vincent, daughter-in-law Nadya and grandson Duncan. A prayer is kindly solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

