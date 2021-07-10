In Memoriam

MIFSUD. Treasured memories of my dear husband SEBASTIAN on the anniversary of his parting. Deeply mourned and missed by his wife Marlene, only son Vince, his daughter-in-law Nadya and grandson Duncan. A prayer is kindly solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – SEBASTIAN. In loving memory of my father, today the 38th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his only son Vincent, his daughter-in-law Nadya and only grandson Duncan. A prayer is kindly solicited. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Sistina art shop

Fully airconditioned www.sistinaart.com. Also online shopping. Home deliveries.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.