Birth

LUNGARO-MIFSUD. On June 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Stephanie, née Xuereb, and Ivor, God’s precious gift of a daughter – EMMA, a welcome sister to Benjamin and Faye. Special thanks to the doctors and midwives, as well as all the dedicated staff at the Delivery suite and Blue Ward Obstetrics 3.

Obituaries

BORG. On July 7, ANGELA, née Galea, aged 73, widow of Nicholas, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Christ, surrounded by her loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughters Joanne and her fiancé Marc Anthony Mifsud, and Francesca and her husband Antonino Freni, her treasured grandchild Aurora, her brother Raymond and his wife Miriam, her brother Frances and his wife Josephine, her sister Josephine and her husband Charles, her sister-in-law Anna Borg, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 11, for the Basilica of the Assumption of our Lady, Mosta parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, or Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all the nursing and medical staff at Gynae Ward.

MINTER. MICHELLE (Shelly), née Sant Fournier, in Scotland, blessed by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Geoffrey Howard Minter, her son James and his wife Christina (Nini) and Morphy, her daughter Tamara and her husband Charles Innes and her grandson Fergus, and her daughter Melita Minter. Donations if desired to Riding for the Disabled. May she rest in peace.

MONCKTON OF BRENCHLEY. On July 5, at her residence, MARIANNA née Bower, aged 93, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Christopher, Rosa, Timothy, Jonathan and Anthony, her eight grandchildren and her four great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 21, at 11.30am, at All Saints church, Brenchley, Kent, UK. No flowers please but donations, if desired, to Heart of Kent Hospice www.hokh.org/ donation-appeal/. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On July 8, MARSHA, née Muscat, aged 73, widow of John Carmel, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Christ, surrounded by her loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss, her son Andrew and his wife Sharon, her daughter Maria and her husband Keith, her treasured grandchildren Angela, Elena, Jenny and James, her sisters Carmelina, widow of Neville, Simone and her husband Carmelo, Marie and her husband Olvin, her sisters-in-law Carmen and her husband Frans, Doreen, widow of Joe, Henriette, widow of Alfred, her nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 11, at 8.30am, for The Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all the nursing and medical staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

In Memoriam

BURLÒ. In loving memory of our dear parents ARTHUR and HILDA, on the fifth and second anniversary respectively of their passing to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. John, Marthese, Joe and their families. May they rest in peace and love of the Risen Lord.

CAMILLERI. Treasured and unfading memories of HELEN on the 26th anniversary of her demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Odette.

GLANVILLE – MARY. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 18th anniversary of her demise. Her daughter Carmen and husband Joe.

MASINI. Fondest memory of our parents DR FRANCESCO MASINI (9.7.1962) and LILY (18.7.1982). Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rosemarie and Franco.

MIFSUD. In loving and unfading memory of SEBASTIAN, a special husband, on the anniversary of his demise. Always in the thoughts and prayers of his wife Marlene. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

MIFSUD. In memory of my beloved father SEBASTIAN, today the 39th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and missed by his only son Vincent, daughter-in-law Nadya and grandson Duncan. A prayer is kindly solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PARLATO TRIGONA – Time will never dim the precious and beautiful memories of our CRISTINA, a most loving daughter and sister who passed to eternal life nine years ago aged 43. We miss you terribly Cris and you are constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Anna, Greta and family. All masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, today will be said for her repose. Dear Jesus, keep her in your loving arms.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.