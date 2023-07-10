Obituary

RAPINET – CRISPIN. Loving husband to Ruth and adored father of Francesca, Juliette and Zak, died peacefully on June 24, 2023, in his beloved Malta, aged 59, having lived life to the full to the end. His warmth, humour and integrity will be dearly missed by family, friends and colleagues. No flowers please, but donations to his chosen charities and funeral information care of Exit Here – +44 20 8050 2000/CrispinsFarewell@exithere.com.

In Memoriam

BLACKMAN – ANTHONY. In loving memory, today the fifth anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by Doris, Ilona, Jeanne Michèle, Nicole and all the family.

GLANVILLE – MARY. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Her daughter Carmen and husband Joe.

MIFSUD – SEBASTIAN. Treasured and unfading memories of a most loving and caring husband, on the 40th anniversary of his passing away. Still sadly missed by his wife Marlene. A prayer is solicited.

MIFSUD. In memory of my beloved father SEBASTIAN, today the 40th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and missed by his only son Vincent, daughter-in-law Nadya and grandson Duncan. A prayer is kindly solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAHRA. Fondest memories of our dear father CARMEL, today being the first anniversary of his passing to everlasting life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, his children Alexandra and Mark and families. Lord, grant unto him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.