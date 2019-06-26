Obituaries

VELLA URSO. Sadly, we announce the passing of our dearly beloved sister IRIS, on July 11. She leaves to mourn her great loss her sisters Myriam, Gloria and her husband Neil, her brother Aldo and his wife Sandra, her dear nieces Candace and her partner Marc, Ilona and her partner George, her nephews George and Paolo, her grandnephews and nieces Jacob, Lara, Nina, Zak and baby Mikey, relatives and friends. A Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at the Santa Maria Addolorata chapel tomorrow, Friday, July 12 at 9am. The family wish to thank the staff at Saint Vincent De Paul for their dedicated care. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI. Loving memories of our dear father EDWARD on the ninth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children and other relatives. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

DALY – JAMES and THERESA, on our mother’s 11th anniversary and our father’s 100th birthday. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your family.

DARMANIN. Treasured memo-ries of our dear parents VICTOR and JANE, uncle CARM and auntie MAR who left this world. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by their family. Tomorrow, the 9.30am Mass at Balluta church will be offered for their repose. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

MANDUCA – MARY CLARE. Remembered with love. Her family.

MUSCAT. In loving memory of sweet LOUISE on the 13th anniversary of her passing into the care of the Gentle Shepherd. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her husband Andrew, her children Matthew and Kelly, her sister Isabel and her in-laws. Always in our hearts and prayers.

PARLATO TRIGONA – CRISTINA. Unforgettable memories of a precious niece on the anniversary of her demise.

SAMMUT ALESSI. In loving memory of PAUL on the 18th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his family.

VELLA. In memory of ANTHONY (Toni), ex-Customs launch, on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Albert and family.

