Obituary

MONSARRAT. On July 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANN, widow of Nicholas, passed away peacefully at the age of 83 after a long illness. Ann will always be remembered with love by her brother Richard, his wife Ruth and their daughters Isabelle and Alexandra, other family members, and friends in Malta, Gozo and abroad. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 17, at 8am at the Holy Trinity church, Sliema. Interment will be in San Lawrenz, Gozo. Special thanks go to staff at CareMalta, at Mater Dei Hospital, and all who have cared with dedication for her during her illness. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Dementia Society at the University of Malta, Msida, would be greatly appreciated.

In Memoriam

MANDUCA. In loving memory of MARY CLARE on the anniversary of her death. Her sisters and family.

MUSCAT. In sweet and loving memory of LOUISE on the 14th anniversary of her passing into the care of the Gentle Shepherd. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her husband Andrew, her children Matthew and Kelly, her sister Isabel and her in-laws. Always in our hearts and prayers.

SAMMUT ALESSI. In loving memory of PAUL on the 19th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his family.

VELLA. In memory of ANTHONY (Toni), ex-Customs launch, on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Albert and family.

VELLA URSO. In loving memory of our dear sister IRIS, today the first anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed by her sisters Myriam, Gloria and her husband Neil, her brother Aldo and his wife Sandra, nieces and nephews. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

