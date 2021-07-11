Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of RITA NAUDI is going to be celebrated at St Julian’s parish church, on July 18, at 11am, on her first anniversary. May she rest in peace.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – FRANCIS. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Mary Rose, his children Gabrielle and Jean-Paul, Richard and Claire and his grandchildren Luca, Rebecca, Hannah, Nicky and Kay. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Friday, July 16, at 6pm, at the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina.

Sadly missed along life’s way,

Quietly remembered every day ...

No longer in our life to share,

But in our hearts, you’re always there.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. Treasured and unfading memories of my dear mother HELEN being the 25th anniversary of her demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Odette.

GRIMA – CONNIE née Cardona. Ten years ago you joined the risen Christ in a far, far better world than ours, but we do miss you, much more than words can tell. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Husband Joe, son David and wife Pamela and grandson Nathan.

MANDUCA. In loving memory of MARY CLARE on the anniversary of her death. Her family.

MASINI. Our parents Dr FRANCESCO MASINI (+9.7.1962) and LILY (+18.7.1982) deeply missed and lovingly remembered. Rosemary and Franco.

MUSCAT. In sweet and loving memory of LOUISE on the 15th anniversary of her passing into the care of the Gentle Shepherd. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her husband Andrew, her children Matthew and Kelly, her sister Isabel and her in-laws. Always in our hearts and prayers.

PACE – MARIA VICTORIA née Attard. Remembering our dear mother with much love and gratitude. Audrey and Mildred.

SAMMUT ALESSI. In loving memory of PAUL on the 20th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his family.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of ALFRED, tomorrow the 20th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Lina, Ray, widower of his daughter Rita, who has joined him in eternal life in November 2019, Ryan and Ruby, Alfrida, Joe, Cynthia and James.

VELLA. In memory of ANTHONY (Toni), ex-customs launch, on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Albert and family.

VELLA URSO. In loving memory of our dear sister IRIS today the second anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed by her sisters Myriam, Gloria and her husband Neil, her brother Aldo and his wife Sandra, nieces and nephews. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Prayers

Thank you, dear Sacred Heart of Jesus, Holy Spirit, Immaculate Virgin Mary and St Rita for answering all my prayers. Thank you, St Rita for all the favours received – JC.

