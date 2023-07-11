In Memoriam

ARRIGO – The Hon. EDWARD GEORGE ARRIGO, CBE, who passed away on July 3, 1967. Mourned by his grandchildren, sons and daughters of Ermenia Amato, other grandchildren, sons and daughters of Ralph Arrigo and finally Noel, Peter, Marisa children of his late son Maurice to whom he had become an adoptive father, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANDUCA. In loving memory of MARY CLARE, née Caruana Galizia, on the 37th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts. Philip, Sarah, Victor and their families.

MUSCAT. In sweet and loving memory of LOUISE on the 17th anniversary of her passing into the care of the Gentle Shepherd. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her husband Andrew, her children Matthew and Kelly, her sister Isabel and her in-laws. Always in our hearts and prayers.

PARLATO TRIGONA. Time will never dim the precious and beautiful memories of our CRISTINA, a most loving daughter, sister and aunt who passed to eternal life 10 years ago aged 43. We miss you terribly Cris and you are constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mummy, Greta and Peter, Julia and Louisa. All today’s Masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for her repose. Dear Jesus hug her in Your loving arms.

PARLATO TRIGONA – CRISTINA. Taken away from us 10 years ago after a cruel and relentless illness which she fought bravely, serenely and with determination against all odds. She remained steadfast in her faith till the end. Never forgotten and forever loved. Rest in peace in the “green pastures” of the Lord. Auntie Tanya.

VELLA URSO. In loving memory of our dear sister IRIS, today the fourth anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed by her sisters Myriam, Gloria and her husband Neil, her brother Aldo and his wife Sandra, nieces and nephews. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

JUMBLE SALE

A jumble sale in aid of the parish church is on at the parish centre in St Monica Street, Guardamangia, from 9am till 12 noon and 4 to 7pm throughout the month of July.

In loving memory of JOE PORTANIER a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Helen, his children Alex, Tanya, Mark and Martin and their family. Your loss is great and our hearts are filled with sadness but your life and loving character live on in so many treasured and happy memories. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memo ry of our dear JOSEPHINE (Ġuża) TEDESCO on the 17th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Charles, Miriam, Joe and George. Lord, grant her eternal rest

