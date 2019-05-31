Obituaries

ALDEN. On July 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, HARRY, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rose, his son Marc and his wife Anna Maria, his grandchildren Andrew and Emma, his brother George and his wife Eileen, his sisters Helen and Doris, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, July 13 for the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl Tat-Tarġa where a Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10.15am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CLOUGH – RICHARD, aged 72, of Sliema, passed away peacefully in the UK on November 21, 2018. He left to mourn his wife Anne née Darmanin, his children Nicola, Lisa and Stephen, their spouses and his beloved eight grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 29 at Lapsi Church, St Julians at 6.30pm. No flowers by request, but donations to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA URSO. Sadly, we announce the passing of our dearly beloved sister IRIS, on July 11. She leaves to mourn her great loss her sisters Myriam, Gloria and her husband Neil, her brother Aldo and his wife Sandra, her dear nieces Candace and her partner Marc, Ilona and her partner George, her nephews George and Paolo, her grandnephews and nieces Jacob, Lara, Nina, Zak and baby Mikey, relatives and friends. A Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at the Santa Maria Addolorata chapel today, Friday, July 12, at 9am. The family wish to thank the staff at St Vincent De Paul for their dedicated care. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – LINO. In memory of a loving and caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the third anniversary of his demise. In our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace. Amen. His family, Rose Marie, Mireille, Anne Marie.

DE BRINCAT. Treasured memories of MARY, a beloved mother, today the 32nd anniversary of her demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Bernardette and Marcette.

DESIRA – ANTONIO. Everlasting and loving memories of a never forgotten husband, father and grandfather, on the third anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and always in our hearts and prayers.

GATT. In loving memory of JOHN, on the 13th anniversary of his death, a beloved son, brother and uncle. Remembered with much love by his mother Grace, his brother Edgar and his wife Diana, his nephews Edward and Robert and their families. Dear Lord, please keep him in your loving care forever.

GUILLAUMIER – SAVIOUR. In loving memory of a dear father on the 26th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his sons and daughter, Tony and his wife Yvette, John, Marlene, Renate, wife of the late Paul, his grandchildren Jonathan, Gordon, Lara, Colette and Sarah, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LOPORTO. Remembering with love and affection our dearest VALERIE who went to meetthe Risen Lord 20 years ago. Her family.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of ALFRED, today the 16th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Lina, Rita, Ray, Ryan and Ruby, Alfrida, Joe, Cynthia and James.