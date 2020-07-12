Birth

JUDD. On July 6, at Bokamosa Private Hospital, Gaborone, Botswana, to Francesca née Psaila-Savona and David Paul, God’s precious gift of a daughter – MICHELA, a welcome sister to Mila. Thanks be to God and Madonna ta’ Pinu.

Obituaries

BORDA. On July 6, EMILY, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Christine, Tanya, Harry, Nadette, Stephanie and Michel, their spouses, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass took place at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces, Żabbar, on Wednesday, July 8, followed by interment at the Borda family chapel vault in the Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MULHOLLAND. On July 4, at Casa San Paolo, Buġibba, MAY (Maria Dolores), of Valletta, widow of Francis, aged 79, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children, Antoinette, Patrick, James and his wife Joanna; her brother, Joseph Portelli and sister-in-law Doris; her grandchildren Jonathon, James, Matthew, Jasmin, beloved Jethro, Martha, Noah, all respective partners; three great-grandchildren and many relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta, on Friday, July 17, at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Radju Marija, Rabat, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

In memory of CARMELO SAMMUT who passed away peacefully at his residence in St Julian’s, on April 4, aged 90. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Elena, his daughter Victoria and partner Twanny, his daughter Miriam and her husband Norman, his daughter Margaret and her husband Charlie, his daughter Antoinette and her husband Charlie, his son Mario and his wife Cheryl, grandchildren and great-grandchildren together with relatives and friends. A memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, on July 15 at 6.45pm. May the Lord grant him eternal rest in peace.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – FRANCIS. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Mary Rose, his children Gabrielle and Jean-Paul, Richard and Claire and his grandchildren Luca, Rebecca, Hannah, Nicky and Kay. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said on Thursday, July 16, at 9am and 6pm, at the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, and on Friday, July 17, at 7.15am at Balzan parish church.

Sadly missed along life’s way,

Quietly remembered every day ...

No longer in our life to share,

But in our hearts, you’re always there.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO – LINO. A caring and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. The family. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Amen.

BONELLO DU PUIS. In loving memory of a beloved sister, EDITH, on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica and Alfred Busietta. Eternal rest give unto her O Lord.

BONELLO DU PUIS. Treasured memories of our dearest aunt EDITH on the sixth anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Her nieces Emilienne and Yvette. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. Treasured and unfading memories of my mother HELEN on the 24th anniversary of her demise, always in my thoughts and prayers. Odette.

DE BRINCAT. Treasured memories of MARY, a beloved mother, today the 33rd anniversary of her demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Bernardette and Marcette.

DESIRA – ANTONIO. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather today the fourth year of his demise. Remembered with fondest memories and love by his wife, Ines, his children Blanche, Joanne and Marco, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Eternal rest give unto him O Lord.

GRECH BELANGER. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearly beloved ODETTE on the 30th anniversary of her demise in Ste Foy, Quebec, Canada. Forever in our hearts. John, Bice and family.

GUILLAUMIER – SAVIOUR. In loving memory of a dear father on the 27th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his sons and daughter, Tony and his wife Yvette, John, Marlene, Renate, widow of Paul, his grandchildren Jonathan, Gordon, Lara, Colette and Sarah, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LOPORTO. Remembering with love and affection our dearest VALERIE who went to meet the Risen Lord 21 years ago. Her family.

MUSCAT DOMANCICH. In loving memory of our dear DANIELA on the 11th anniversary of her death. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Parents Tony and Vera, brother Kris, Joanna and Jake.

PACE – MARIA VICTORIA, née Attard. Remembering our dear mother with much love and gratitude. Audrey and Mildred.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of ALFRED, today the 19th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Lina, Ray, widower of his daughter Rita, who joined him in eternal life last November, Ryan and Ruby, Alfrida, Joe, Cynthia and James.

VELLA. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear SAVIOUR, tomorrow being the eighth anniversary of his demise.

You may be out of sight

We may be worlds apart

But you are always on our minds

And forever in our heart.

Sadly and deeply missed by his wife Mary, his daughter Josette, his son Simon and his wife Stefania, his grandsons Mark and Matthew, relatives and friends. Lord, keep him in Your loving arms.

