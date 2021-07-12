Obituary

DEBONO. On July 10, at her residence in Qormi, FRANCESCA, widow of Emanuel, aged 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her great loss, her daughters Antonia and her husband Anthony Borg, Georgina and her husband Francis Vella, Rita and her husband Joe Vella, Elena and her husband Alessandro Zammit, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her devoted carer Anna Marie Gabriel, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 13, at 8am for the parish church of St Sebastian, Qormi, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Resurrection Cemetery, Qormi. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – LINO. In loving me-mory of a very dear loving father, today the fifth anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rose Marie, Mirelle, Anne Marie and all the family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO DU PUIS. In loving memory of a beloved sister, EDITH, on the seventh anniver-sary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica and Alfred Busietta. Eternal rest give unto her O Lord.

BONELLO DU PUIS. Treasured memories of our dearest aunt EDITH on the seventh anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Her nieces Emilienne and Yvette. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

DE BRINCAT. Treasured memories of MARY, a beloved mother, today the 34th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Bernardette and Marcette.

DESIRA. In loving memory of ANTONIO, on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His wife, Ines, his children, Blanche, Joanne and Marco, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchild.

GUILLAUMIER – SAVIOUR. In loving memory of a dear father on the 28th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his sons and daughter, Tony and his wife Yvette, John, Marlene, Renate, widow of Paul, his grandchildren Jonathan, Gordon, Lara, Colette and Sarah, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LOPORTO. Remembering with love and affection our dearest VALERIE who went to meet the Risen Lord 22 years ago. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, at St Dominic’s church, Rabat, at 6.30pm. Her family.

