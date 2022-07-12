Obituaries

CARUANA. On July 9, MARY, née Manchè, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be dearly missed by her nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, July 13, at 9am, at Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRIXTI. On Saturday, July 9, ADELAIDE, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband for 63 years, Renè, her sons Alfred and his wife Angela and Ivan and his partner Kathleen; her grandchildren, Daniel and his fiancée Annalise, Thomas, Mireille and Esther; her sisters-in-law Agatha and Rose and Mary, widow of her brother-in-law Emanuel; her siblings Albert Borg, Rose Attard, Mary Zammit, Bro. Frank Borg, SJ, Lily and her husband Renald Dalli and Josephine and her husband Alfred Cremona, nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass to celebrate her life and give her the Last Rites will be held on Thursday, July 14, at 8.45am, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, Hospice Malta, Balzan, and the Dominican Mission in Albania, are appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On July 9, ANTHONY of Fgura, widower of Teresa, née Vella, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children David, Mark and Lorna and their respective families, nephews and nieces, his sisters, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, July 12, at 2pm, for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAHRA. On July 10, CARMEL (ex-PS 1043), of Balzan, aged 89, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He joins his beloved wife Salvina to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Alexandra and her husband Ian, his son Mark Anthony and his wife Sharon, his grandchildren Andrea, Matthew and Nicholas, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan, today, Tuesday, July 12, at 8am, for Balzan parish church, where Mass to celebrate his life will be held at 8.30am, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – LINO. In memory of a dear, loving, caring father and grandfather, today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Anne Marie and family.

BONELLO DU PUIS. In loving memory of a beloved sister, EDITH, on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica and Alfred Busietta. Eternal rest give unto her O Lord.

BONELLO DU PUIS. Treasured memories of our dearest aunt EDITH on the eighth anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Her nieces Emilienne and Yvette. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

DE BRINCAT. Treasured memories of MARY, a beloved mother, today the 35th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Bernardette and Marcette.

FENECH – NOEL. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Elizabeth, Julian, Jeremy, Michela, Luisa and Matteo.

GUILLAUMIER – SAVIOUR. In loving memory of a dear father on the 29th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his sons and daughter, Tony and his wife Yvette, John, Marlene, Renate, widow of Paul, his grandchildren Jonathan, Gordon, Lara, Colette and Sarah, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

