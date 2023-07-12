Obituaries

TABONE. On July 10, CHARLES, retired educator, aged 79, passed away at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. Forever cherished by his son Ivan and his wife Ramona, his sister Margaret, widow of Edward Hughes, Elizabeth, widow of his brother Godwin, his in-laws Vincent, husband of Mona, and Frida, other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held on tomorrow, Thursday, July 13 at 8.30am at St Lawrence parish church, Vittoriosa. The family would be grateful for donations to Hospice Malta in his honour. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On July 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROSE, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Jean-Pierre, her brothers and sisters Tessie and her husband Charlie, Tony, Carmen and her husband Freddy, Leli and his wife Ċensina, Imperia, Joseph widower of her sister Helen, Leli widower of her sister Sunta, Catherine widow of her brother Lewis. Her brother-in-law Tommy, and her sisters-in-law Connie and Ġuża and their families. Her nephews and nieces Daniel, Brenda, Clive, Ryan, Christabelle, Ian, Kevin, Joanna, Joan, Antoinette, Miriam, Alan, Glen, Adrian, Jesmond, Morgan, Matthew, James, Rylene, Mario, Josette, Antonella, Anna and Alison, great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 13, at 9.30am, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at St Helen Basilica, Birkirkara, at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Qrendi cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the trigesima die of the death of TAZIANA GRECH, who went to meet the Risen Lord on June 12, 2023, today’s 6.30pm Mass at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa will be offered for the repose of her soul. Family and friends are welcome to attend. May she rest in peace.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – LINO. In loving memory of a very dear father and grandfather, today the seventh year since his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal peace. Amen. Anne Marie and family.

BONELLO Du PUIS. In loving memory of a beloved sister, EDITH, on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica and Alfred Busietta. Eternal rest give unto her O Lord.

BONELLO Du PUIS. Treasured memories of our dearest aunt EDITH on the ninth anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Her nieces Emilienne and Yvette. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

DE BRINCAT. Treasured memories of MARY, a beloved mother, today the 36th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Bernardette and Marcette.

FENECH – NOEL. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Elizabeth, Julian, Jeremy, Michela, Luisa and Matteo.

GUILLAUMIER – SAVIOUR. In loving memory of a dear father on the 30th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his sons and daughter, Tony and his wife Yvette, John, Marlene, Renate, widow of Paul, his grandchildren Jonathan, Gordon, Lara, Colette and Sarah, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPAMPINATO. In ever loving memory of ALFRED, the 26th anniversary of his call to eternal life. Fondly remembered by Christa and Robert. Lord, grant him eternal rest.