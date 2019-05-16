In Memoriam

BONELLO DU PUIS. In loving memory of our beloved sister EDITH on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. May Jones and Monica Busietta. Eternal rest give unto her O Lord.

BONELLO DU PUIS. Treasured memories of our dearest aunt EDITH on the fifth anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Her nephew Simon and nieces Emilienne, Cecily, Clarissa and Yvette. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

CUSCHIERI – WINNIE. Greatly missed and always remembered with much love and affection, especially today, the 29th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts, we thank God for having had her in life and pray that she will continue to walk beside us in spirit every day of our lives. Vikki and Bobby, Maria and Ian, Petra and Romain, Sandrina, Steven, Alan, Luca and Matteo.

CUSCHIERI. In loving memory of WINNIE, née Naudi, a dear and beloved sister, today the 29th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her brother Anton and his wife, Marlene, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. May God grant her eternal peace and rest. Today’s 5.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. The attendance of relatives and friends is greatly appreciated.

FARRUGIA – ROSE née Falzon. In loving memory on the fourth anniversary of her passing away on July 14, 2015. Always remembered by her sons and their wives, grandchildren, brothers, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at the Parish Church of the Transfiguration (Our Saviour), Lija on Sunday at 11am.

MONTANARO. In loving memory of our beloved mother ELVIRA, today the 18th anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her children and grandchildren.

FERRANTE DARBOIS – MINKA. In loving memory, tomorrow being the first anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Masses for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at Tal-Ibraġ parish church tomorrow. May she rest in peace. Her family.

Her memory is as dear today. As in he hour she passed away.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of MICHAEL G., today the 32nd anniversary of his death. Always missed and forever remembered by his family.

Beautiful memories silently kept

Of one that we loved

And will never forget.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TAGLIAFERRO – ANTONIA. On the 21st year of your demise. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of SAVIOUR a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by his wife Mary, his daughter Josette, his son Simon and his wife Stefania, his grandsons Mark and Matthew, his sister Mary and brother Alfred, relatives and friends.

We miss you now, our hearts are sore,

As time goes by we miss you more,

Your loving smile, your gentle face,

No one can fill your vacant place.

ZAMMIT – JOE. Today being the 38th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. All these years have passed and yet he is forever in our hearts, in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Mona and his children Vikki, Patty and Simone. Sweet Jesus, grant him eternal rest.