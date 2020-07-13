Obituaries

DE MARCO. On July 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, Sr M. TERESA (of the Sisters of Charity), aged 92, passed peacefully away to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity, relatives and friends.

Mass praesente cadavere will be said today, Monday, July 13, at 8am, at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel, followed by interment.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DOWNHAM. On July 9, at Sir Anthony Mamo Hospital, RICHARD, of Floriana, aged 69, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Violet. Sharon, Adrian, Owen and Craig. His brothers and sisters John, Marlene, Ninette, Helga, wife of Reginald (deceased), Ronald, Anthony, Ralph, Victoria, Doris and Lillian. In-laws and their spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, July 13, at 7.45am for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Mater Dei Hospital and the Oncology (Palliative Ward) for the care dedication they gave him while he was an inpatient.

MUSCAT. On July 11, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Ward, MARIKA, aged 53, of St Julian’s but living in Xagħra, Gozo, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved daughter Cleo and her boyfriend Gabriel Caruana, her sister Irene and her husband Brian Schembri, her beloved partner Stephen Gauci and his daughter Liane and her husband Sam Zerafa, grandchildren Max, Sophia and Bettina, her partner’s siblings Ernest, Marcelle, Monica and Josette, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 14, at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Movement would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

XUEREB. On July 11, at her home in Lija, ELIZABETH, aged 66, passed away in her sleep after a short illness. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Mario, her daughter Tamsin, her mother Carmelina Alessandro, her sister and brothers, her family and friends. A Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, July 14, at the Attard parish church, at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be appreciated. Sacred Heart of Jesus grant her eternal peace.

In Memoriam

CUSCHIERI – WINNIE. Fond memories of our a dear mother and nanna especially today, the 30th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts. A prayer is solicited. Vikki and Bobby, Maria and Ian, Petra and Romain, Sandrina, Steven, Alan, Luca, Matteo and Gianni.

CUSCHIERI – WINNIE. Re-membering our dear aunt WINNIE especially today, the 30th anniversary of her demise. Gone but never forgotten, she holds a special place in our hearts. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Your nephew and niece Mario, Roberta and respective families.

CUSCHIERI. In loving memory of WINNIE, née Naudi, a dear and beloved sister, today the 30th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her brother Anton and his wife, Marlene, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. May God grant her eternal peace and rest. Tomorrow’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. The attendance of relatives and friends is greatly appreciated.

DEPARES. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, widow of Charles, who passed away on July 13, 2013. Always in our hearts and prayers. John, Elizabeth, David, Senay, Leo, Jacqueline, Will, Emilia and Sophia.

MONTANARO. In loving memory of our beloved mother ELVIRA, today the 19th anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her children and grandchildren.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of MICHAEL G., today the 33rd anniversary of his death. Always missed and forever remembered by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TAGLIAFERRO – ANTONIA. In ever loving memory, on the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.

ZAMMIT – JOE. Today being the 39th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. All these years have passed and yet he is forever in our hearts, in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Mona, and his children Vikki, Patty and Simone. Sweet Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

