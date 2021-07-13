Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On July 12, YVONNE, widow of Dr Gerry Camilleri, passed away peacefully in the early hours. She will always be in the hearts of her three beloved children Geraldine, Frank and Theresa, their spouses, her two grandchildren Dominique and Mark, as well as her devoted Mary, Marie and Marietess. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, July 13, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am.

Rest in peace.

FALZON. On July 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, SANTINU, of Lija and residing in Rabat, aged 84, comforted by rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Vicky, his daughter Rita and her partner Francis, Rita’s children Amber and her fiancé Zak, Aden and Jade and their father David. The children of his late daughter Josette, Vanessa and her husband Roderick, Philip and his fiancée Theana, his great-grandchildren Kristina and Julia, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, July 14, at 8am, for St Paul’s Basilica, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA GATT. On July 11, MARIO, aged 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his children, Lisa, Anna, Alex, Antonia, Nicholas, Michael, his wife Natalia, his beloved grandchildren Eve, William, Joseph, Elena and Sofia, his devoted carer Eddie Guevarra Bacani, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, July 15, at 1.30pm, for the Divine Mercy sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CUSCHIERI – WINNIE. Fond memories of our dear mother and nanna especially today, the 31st anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts. A prayer is solicited. Vikki and Bobby, Maria and Ian, Petra and Romain, Sandrina, Steven, Alan, Luca, Matteo and Gianni.

CUSCHIERI. In loving memory of WINNIE, née Naudi, a dear and beloved sister, today the 31st anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her brother Anton and his wife, Marlene, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. May God grant her eternal peace and rest. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. The attendance of relatives and friends is greatly appreciated.

DEPARES. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, widow of Charles, who passed away on July 13, 2013. Always in our hearts and our prayers. John, Elizabeth, David, Senay, Leo, Jacqueline, Will, Emilia and Sophia.

DIACONO – MARY née Sciriha. In ever loving memory of our dear mother and nanna, today the 27th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by Stella and George and her grandchildren Maria, Manos, Franky and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT – THÉRÈSE née Wirth. Kindly remember her in your thoughts and prayers today being her birthday and tomorrow the 10th anni-versary of her passing to eternal life. May she rest in peace, we miss her so. Vivian, Stephen, Lawrence, Elena and Joanna and our families.

MONTANARO. In loving memory of our beloved mother ELVIRA, today the 20th anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her children and grandchildren.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of MICHAEL G, today being the 34th anniversary of his death. Always missed and forever remembered by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. In loving memory of SAVIOUR today being the ninth anniversary of his demise. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed by his wife Mary, his daughter Josette, his son Simon and his wife Stefania, his grand-children Mark and Matthew, his sister Mary and brother Alfred.

ZAMMIT – JOE. Today being the 40th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. All these years have passed and yet he is forever in our hearts, in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Mona, and his children Vikki, Patty and Simone. Sweet Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

