Obituaries

GRIXTI. On Saturday, July 9, ADELAIDE, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband for 63 years, Renè, her sons Alfred and his wife Angela and Ivan and his partner Kathleen; her grandchildren, Daniel and his fiancée Annalise, Thomas, Mireille and Esther; her sisters-in-law Agatha and Rose and Mary, widow of her brother-in-law Emanuel; her siblings Albert Borg, Rose Attard, Mary Zammit, Bro. Frank Borg, SJ, Lily and her husband Renald Dalli and Josephine and her husband Alfred Cremona, nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass to celebrate her life and give her the Last Rites will be held tomorrow, Thursday, July 14, at 8.45am, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, Hospice Malta, Balzan, and the Dominican Mission in Albania, are appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTANIER. On July 11, JOSEPH aged 86, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Christ. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his beloved wife of 64 years Helen née Cassar, his children Alex and Marina, Tanya and Andrea, Mark, Martin and Valerie, his grandchildren Valentina and Albert, Michela and Darren, Max, Jean Marc, Krista and Victoria, and his great-grandchildren Mia and Sebastian, his brother and sisters, their respective spouses, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 14, for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CUSCHIERI. In ever loving memory of our dear WINNIE, 32 years since her passing to eternal life. So deeply missed and forever in our hearts, we thank God for having loved her in life and pray that she will continue to walk beside us in spirit, every day of our lives. May she rest in eternal peace. Vikki and Bobby, Maria and Ian, Petra and Romain, Sandrina, Steven, Alan, Luca, Matteo, and Gianni.

CUSCHIERI. In loving memory of WINNIE, née Naudi, a dear and beloved sister, today the 32nd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her brother Anton and his wife, Marlene, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal peace and rest. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. The attendance of relatives and friends is greatly appreciated.

DEPARES. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, widow of Charles, who passed away on July 13, 2013. Always in our heart and our prayers. John, Elizabeth, David, Senay, Leo, Jacqueline, Will, Emilia and Sophia.

MONTANARO. In loving memory of our beloved mother ELVIRA, today the 21st anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her children and grandchildren.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of MICHAEL G, today being the 35th anniversary of his death. Always missed and forever remembered by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. In loving memory of our dear SAVIOUR today being the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed by his wife Mary, daughter Josette, his son Simon and his wife Stefania, his grandchildren Mark and Matthew, his sister Mary and brother Alfred. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WISMAYER. In ever loving memory of our very dear sister ANNA née Mifsud Bonici, on the first anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and never forgotten by her brothers Anthony and Ray and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – JOE. Today being the 41st anniversary of his passing to eternal life. All these years have passed and yet he is forever in our hearts, in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Mona, and his children Vikki, Patty and Simone. Sweet Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

