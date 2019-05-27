Obituaries

BUHAGIAR. On July 13, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, DORIS, aged 91, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Never forgotten by her children Irene and her husband Ray Cardona, Yvonne Penza, Nathalie and Pierre, her grandchildren Chris, Stefania, Randolph, Michela and Gabriella and their spouses, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 15 at 3.30pm for Luqa parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm followed by interment at Luqa cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CLOUGH – RICHARD, aged 72, of Sliema, passed peacefully away in the UK on November 21, 2018. He left to mourn his wife Anne née Darmanin, his children Nicola, Lisa and Stephen, their spouses and his beloved eight grandchildren.

A memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 29 at 6.30pm at Lapsi church, St Julian’s. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In memory of my husband ALBERT (Buggy). Margaret.

DIACONO – MARY, née Schiriha. In ever loving memory of our dear nanna, today the 26th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by Stella and George and her grandchildren Maria, Manos, Franky and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – ROSE née Falzon. In loving memory on the fourth anniversary of her passing away on July 14, 2015. Always remembered by her sons and their wives, grandchildren, brothers, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at the parish church of the Transfiguration (Our Saviour), Lija today at 11am.



FRY CYRIL – CHARLES. Always lovingly remembered.

Dear dad, God has you in His keeping,

We have you in our hearts.

Sleep in Heavenly peace.

Dorothy and Edwige.

NICOLAS – EDWARD JOHN. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather who passed away on July 14, 1986. Forever loved and remembered by his daughters Amy, Freda and Joanna and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE BONELLO – RINA. Remembering our dearest mother Rina, especially today being her 94th birthday and on the 16th, the eighth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Greatly missed, remembered and loved by her children, Henry and Pat, Brian and Jane, Anna and Bernd and all her grandchildren. Rest in peace.

PACE. In loving memory of FELICITY, née Sammut, widow of Emmanuel Pace, on the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Never a day goes by that she is not remembered and missed by her daughter Marthese and her husband Anton Felice, and her treasured granddaughters Camille and Katrina. May the Lord grant her the eternal rest she so much deserves.

VOLANDE. MARIA, née Carabot. On the first anniversary of her passing away. Always an inspiration with her indomitable spirit, her strong and vivacious presence but above all for her great love of the Almighty God. So sadly missed by her beloved children Andreas and Jacqueline and numerous relatives and friends, including those from school days, both in Malta and Germany. May she rest in the peace, joy and love of the Lord. Minnie Cassar.

