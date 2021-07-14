Obituaries

ABELA. On July 12, at his residence in Tal-Ibraġ, LOUIS, aged 74, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife May, his son Marcus and his wife Lorraine, his grandchildren Nicole and Jake, his sister-in-law Doris, aunts, relatives and friends. A Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, July 15, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On July 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA ASSUNTA, passed away. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her beloved husband John, her children Josef and his wife Tania, Michael and his wife Stefania, Ian and his wife Kim, Mark and his wife Alexandra, nephews and nieces Neil, Krista, Matt, Emilia and May, her brother Saviour and his wife Antoinette, close relatives and friends. The funeral will take place on Friday, July 16, at Santa Maria Basilica, Mosta, where Mass will be celebrated at 8.30am. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH. On July 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, NOEL, of Birkirkara and residing in Mosta, aged 58, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Elizabeth, his children Julian and his wife Michela, Jeremy and his girlfriend Luisa, his grandson Matteo, his brothers Martin and Jean Pierre and their families, his mother-in-law Victoria Galea, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 15, at 7.15am, for St Paul’s Cathedral, Mdina, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 7.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Dona-tions on his behalf to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA GATT. On July 11, MARIO, aged 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children, Lisa, Anna, Alex, Antonia, Nicholas, Michael, his wife Natalia, his beloved grandchildren Eve, William, Joseph, Elena and Sofia, his devoted carer Eddie Guevarra Bacani, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 15, at 1.30pm for the Divine Mercy sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In memory of my husband ALBERT (Buggy). Margaret.

DIACONO – MARY, née Sciriha. In ever loving memory of our dear mother and nanna, today the 28th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by Stella and George and her grandchildren Maria, Manos, Franky and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FERRANTE DARBOIS – MINKA. In loving memory, today being the third anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by her four daughters and respected family. May she rest in peace.

You may not be with us any more,

But our love for you will never die.

NICOLAS – EDWARD JOHN. Treasured and unforgettable memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-­grand-father, today the 35th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his daughters Amy, Freda and Joanna, and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. In loving memory of FELICITY, née Sammut, widow of Emmanuel, on the 13th anniver-sary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Missed by her daughter Marthese Felice and her husband Anton, and her treasured grand-daughters Camille and Katrina. May the Lord grant her the eternal rest she so much deserves.

SCERRI – JAMES. On the 58th anniversary of a dear brother taken from us at a young age. Sadly missed but always in our hearts. Fondly remembered by Noel, Doreen, Josette and Grace.

