Obituaries

GAFFIERO. On July 7, in Bonn, Germany, Fr ANTHONY GAFFIERO, aged 91, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Fr Gaffiero was for 48 years parish priest of St Thomas Moore church in Bonn. He leaves to mourn his loss numerous nieces and nephews in Malta and Canada, friends and acquaintances in Malta, as well as the whole community of St Thomas Moore parish where he served and lived till his passing. The funeral service will take place today in Bonn, Germany, after which interment will take place in the main cemetery of the city. The family would be grateful for donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANCHÉ. On July 13, at Dar tal-Kleru, Rev. ALFRED Manché, aged 90, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his nephews and nieces in Malta and Australia, relatives and friends and residents at Dar tal-Kleru. A funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Saturday, July 15, at 8.30am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank the sisters at Dar taċ-Ċenaklu and all the carers at Dar tal-Kleru for the dedication and patience towards Rev. Alfred. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DIACONO – MARY, née Sciriha. In ever loving memory of a dear mother and nanna, today the 30th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by Stella and George and her grandchildren Maria, Manos, Franky and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FERRANTE DARBOIS – MINKA. In loving memory, today being the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by her four daughters and respected family. May she rest in peace.

NICOLAS – EDWARD JOHN. In loving memory of our dearest father who passed away on July 14, 1986. Fondly remembered and ever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Amy, Freda and Joanna and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. In loving memory of FELICITY, née Sammut, widow of Emmanuel Pace, on the 15th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Never a day goes by that she is not fondly remembered and missed by her daughter Marthese and her husband Anton Felice, and her treasured granddaughters Camille and Katrina. May the Lord grant her the eternal rest she so much deserves.

Therese Gatt née Wirth Mummy, nanna, nanna buz. Thank you for being there for us always! Remember her in your thoughts and prayers today being the day of her passing. Vivian, Stephen, Lawrence, Elena, Joanna and their respective family members.

In loving memory of our beloved ALFRED GRISCTI on the second anniversary of his death on the 16th July 2021. Deeply missed by his wife Mona, his children Karen and Mark, Michael and Nikki, David and Corinne and Alexia and Mark, his grandchildren Michelle, Louisa, Francesca, Krista, Thomas, Matthew, Philippa, Emma, Nina and Sarah, his in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Saturday 15th July at 7.30pm at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema. Family and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant him eternal rest

