Obituary

DEBONO. On July 11, ANTHONY, known as Tony Scott, aged 68, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his family and partner. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 16, for Ħal Balzan parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3pm, followed by internment at Ħal Balzan Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARTIN. On July 14 at Casa Antonia, Dame BLANCHE, aged 99, passed away peacefully, comforted by the Rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Terry Muscat-Fenech, her sisters-in-law Rose Martin and Connie Martin, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia on Wednesday, July 17 at 8am for the Carmelite Parish Church, Balluta, St Julians, were Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to The Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun would be appreciated. The family wish to thank all the staff at Casa Antonia for their care and dedication. A prayer is kindly solicited. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

XUEREB. On July 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, RONALD, aged 75, from Dingli and residing in Naxxar, retired Major of AFM, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Raymond, Natalie and her husband Adrian, Claire, Moira, Audrey and her husband Brad, and Stephanie, his grandchildren, his siblings and in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 16, at 9am for the Divine Mercy sanctuary, Naxxar, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Lija Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Observation Ward 1A, Jasmine Retirement House.

In Memoriam

CASSAR – MISAEL. Precious and unfading memories of a beloved husband and father on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Forever loved and immensely missed. Valerie and his children.

FARRUGIA – VICTOR. Fondest memories of a devoted father and grandfather on his anniversary. Mabel and Constance and their families.

SANT – RONNIE. Remembering, with love and gratitude our dear brother who went to meet the Risen Lord 85 years ago. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Ann, Rose, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan, Marie and their families.