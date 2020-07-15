Obituary

AGIUS. On July 14, VINCENT of Gżira, residing in Sliema, aged 60, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Josette, née Mamo, his son Robert, his mother Adelina, his brother Anthony and his wife Marcon, his brothers and sisters-in-law, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 16, at 8am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSAR – MISAEL. Precious and unfading memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Valerie and family.

FARRUGIA – VICTOR. Fondest memories of a devoted father and grandfather on his anniversary. Mabel and Constance and their families.

SANT – RONNIE. Remembering, with love and gratitude, our dear brother who went to meet the Risen Lord 86 years ago. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Ann, Rose, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan, Marie and their families.

