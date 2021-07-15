Obituaries

FORMOSA. On July 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, DAVID PAUL, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and fondly re-membered by his wife Isabel, his children James, Claire and her husband Chris, Ingrid and her husband Gordon, his brother Stephen, his grandchildren Erika and Carla and their mother Margaret, Rebecca, Michela, Luke, Leah and Nina, his sisters-in-law Corinne, Denise, Marcelle, Angele, Edwige and Marie, his brothers-in-law Peter and Chris, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, July 16, at 8am, for the Basilica of St Paul, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to any charity of your choice will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCERRI. On July 11, at Gozo General Hospital, FRANCIS known as Geoffrey, aged 71, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his brothers Victor and his wife Doris, Alex and his wife Sylvia, Joe and his wife Frances, David and his wife Aileen, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral will take place tomorrow, Friday, July 16, at St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SEISUN. JEANNE ANTIDE née Mifsud Bonnici, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is mourned by her devoted husband Saviour, her sons, Konrad and his wife Cindy, Andrei and his wife Joan, her precious grandchildren Julianne, Konnor, Shaun and Keira, her siblings Salvino, Marion, Isabel and Christopher and their spouses, her in-laws Rose, Maria, Carmen and their spouses, her nephews and nieces, her relatives and friends. The funeral will take place tomorrow, Friday, July 16, at St Francis of Assisi parish church, Qawra, where Mass will be celebrated at 9.30am. Dona-tions on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA GATT. On July 11, MARIO, aged 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his children, Lisa, Anna, Alex, Antonia, Nicholas, Michael, his wife Natalia, his beloved grandchildren Eve, William, Joseph, Elena and Sofia, his devoted carer Eddie Guevarra Bacani, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, July 15, at 1.30pm for the Divine Mercy sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSAR – Dr MISAEL CASSAR. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Always loved and so much missed. Valerie and family.

FARRUGIA – VICTOR. Fondest memories of a devoted father and grandfather on his anniversary. Mabel and Constance and their families.

SANT – RONNIE. Remembering with love our brother on the 87th anniversary since his journey to heaven aged two-and-a-half months. Ann, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan and Marie. None of us ever knew you but you remain in our thoughts and prayers. Long gone but never forgotten. Pray for us and we will pray for you.

