Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On July 13, at her residence in Sliema, IVY, née Mifsud, aged 91, widow of Pio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving and devoted family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is preceded in death by her beloved daughter Georgette Maistre and great-grandson Cesco Borg. She leaves to mourn her great loss, her children Anouk and her husband Paul Ellul Sullivan, Josef and his wife Anita, Michel, Victoire and her husband Adrian Manfre and her son-in-law Louis Maistre, her grandchildren Vibeke and her husband David Pace, Greta and her husband Daniel Tabone, Gaston and his wife Justine, Fae and her husband Frank Borg and Tyron together with her great-grandchildren Ella, Ida, Eva, Mara, Matteo, Bea and Violet, who were all her pride and joy. She also leaves to mourn her loss her sister Mae and her husband Tony Vella, who reside in Canada, her in-laws, Joan widow of Roy Mifsud, Therese, widow of Antoine Camilleri, her nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, July 18, for St Mary’s parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation would be truly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCERRI. We regret to announce the loss of our beloved father JOHN, who passed away at the age of 90 on July 12. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, July 16, at 11.30am, at Qala parish church, and a commemorative Mass will be said on Wednesday, July 20, at 9.30am, at the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, Naxxar. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of ADRIAN on the first anniversary of his passing away. Forever loved and always missed by his wife Yasmin, his daughter Francesca and her husband Oliver, and his siblings Frank, Tonio, Marika, Claire, James, Maria, and their families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at the Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, on July 20, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR – Dr MISAEL CASSAR. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Valerie and family.

FARRUGIA – VICTOR. Fondest memories of a devoted father and grandfather on his anniversary. Mabel and Constance and their families.

SANT – RONNIE. Remembering our dear brother who went to meet the Risen Lord 88 years ago. Long gone but not forgotten. Pray for us and we’ll pray for you. Ann, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan, Marie and their families.

