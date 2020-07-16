Obituary

TESTA. On July 15, at her residence in Sliema, ANNA, née Micallef, aged 65, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Peter, her son John and his partner Marilyn, her brother Martin, her sister Rita and her husband Paul Vella, her in-laws Maria, Christine and her husband Paul Grech, and Marthese widow of Joseph, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am tomorrow, Friday, July 17, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Sanctuary, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CACHIA ZAMMIT – RICHARD. Cherished and unfading memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the second anni-versary of his passing away to a better life. His loving wife Catherine, his children Matthew, Mark, Maria and granddaughter Maya. Lord grant him eternal rest.

GATT – JOHN. In loving memory, today being the 14th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his wife Simone, his children Michael and his wife Sabrina, Louise and her husband Melvin, and his grandchildren Sean, Emma, Nikolai, Jan and Alex. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of JOHN, a beloved son, brother and uncle, on the 14th anniversary of his death. Remembered with much love by his mother Grace, his brother Edgar and his wife Diana, his nephews Edward and Robert and their families. Dear Lord, please keep him in Your loving care forever.

PACE BONELLO – RINA. Re-membering with much love and affection our dearest mother, today the ninth anniversary of her passing. Always loved, missed and in our hearts. Her children; Henry and Pat, Brian and Jane, Anna and Bernd and her grandchildren. Rest in peace.

