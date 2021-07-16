In Memoriam

CACHIA ZAMMIT – RICHARD. Cherished and unfading memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his passing away to a better life. His loving wife Catherine, his children Matthew, Mark, Maria and granddaughter Maya. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – MARIA.

We cried when you passed away

And we still cry today

Although we loved you dearly

We couldn’t make you stay

Your golden heart stopped beating

An angel’s hands at rest

God broke our hearts

To prove to us

He only takes the best.

Dearest angel Maria, you are always in our hearts. Pray for us like you did when you were with us. You are now resting in the arms of Jesus. Franco and Diane, Louise, Aldo and Marisa, Anna, Ina, Silvana and Edward, Doreen and Joseph, beloved nephews, nieces and cousins. Masses will be said at Fatima church, G’Mangia for her repose.

FRY – CYRIL CHARLES.

We cannot forget you

Our loved one so dear;

Your memory grows sweeter

Year after year.

God bless dear DAD

Sleep in Heavenly peace.

Dorothy, Edwige and families.

GATT – JOHN. In loving memory, today being the 15th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his wife Simone, his children Michael and his wife Sabrina, Louise and her husband Melvin, and his grandchildren Sean, Emma, Nikolai, Jan and Alex. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of JOHN, on the 15th anniversary of his death, a beloved son, brother and uncle. Remembered with much love by his mother Grace, his brother Edgar and his wife Diana, his nephews Edward and Robert and their families. Dear Lord please keep him in your loving care forever.

