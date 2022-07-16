Obituaries

BONAVIA. On July 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, VIOLET, of Birkirkara, at the age of 95, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister, Sr Antonietta, of the Sisters of Charity, her brother, Fr Norbert, MSSP, nephews and nieces residing in Australia, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, at 2.30pm, at the chapel of the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCERRI. On July 12, we regret to announce the loss of our beloved father JOHN, who passed away at the age of 90. Funeral Mass will be said today, Saturday, July 16, at Qala parish church, at 11.30am, and a commemorative Mass will be said on Wednesday, July 20, at the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, Naxxar, at 9.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CACHIA ZAMMIT – RICHARD. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord grant him eternal rest. His wife Catherine, sons Matthew, Mark, daughter Marie and granddaughter Maya.

FRY – CYRIL CHARLES.

Only the memory’s left,

Of the happiness we knew,

But the love that kindled memory’s torch

Will feed our whole life through.

Sleep in Heavenly peace in God’s Love dear dad.

You are always so close in our hearts.

Dorothy and Edwige.

GATT – JOHN. In loving memory, today being the 16th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his wife Simone, his children Michael and his wife Sabrina, Louise and her husband Melvin, and his grandchildren Sean, Emma, Nikolai, Jan and Alex. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of JOHN, on the 16th memory of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His mother Grace, Edgar and Diana and family. Rest in peace, Amen.

