Obituaries

BUTTIGIEG. On July 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, KARMENU, Il-Fratell, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Kathleen Imelda, known as Millie née Saich, his sons Paul, Patrick and Piers, his treasured granddaughter Ginny, his brothers and sisters and their families, all other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Gozo General Hospital on Friday, July 19, for the Basilica of the Nativity of Our Lady, Xagħra, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 5pm followed by interment at the Xagħra Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. On July 16, OLIVER, loving husband of Maria, née Castaldi, and wonderful father of Robert and his wife Elizabeth and a doting grandfather to Charlotte. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers and sister, his in-laws, other relatives and his many friends. Funeral Mass is being held on Friday, July 19 at the Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetry chapel at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave. Donations to Malta Hospice movement would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARTIN. On July 14, at Casa Antonia, Dame BLANCHE, aged 99, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Terry Muscat-Fenech, her sisters-in-law Rose Martin and Connie Martin, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia today, Wednesday, July 17, at 8am for the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, St Julian’s, were Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Casa Antonia for their care and dedication. A prayer is kindly solicited.

ZAMMIT. On July 17, JOHN ROMEO, of St Julians aged 74, passed peacefully away at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Miriam née Clews, his Children Oriana and her husband Ray, Neil and Joanne, his mother Mary, his grandchildren Rebekah, Nikkiann, his great-grandchild Blake, in-laws and their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, July 19 at 8am for Our Lady of Lourdes church in San Ġwann, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by internment in the family grave at Luqa Cemetry. No flowers by request but donations to the Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass in memory of our dear PETER PAUL GALEA will be celebrated at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, on Friday, July 19, at 6.45pm. The attendance of relatives and friends would be appreciated.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, née DESPOTT, on the 17th anniversary of her death. A beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Remembered with much love by her son David Tonna, her daughter Diana and her husband Edgar, her grandsons Edward and Robert and their families. Dear Lord, please keep her in your loving care forever.

BONNICI. In loving memory of our beloved brother and uncle JOE on the 10th anniversary of his death. Manuel and Agnes, Mark and Karen and their respective families.

DEPARES. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, widow of Charles, who passed away on July 13, 2013. Always in our hearts and our prayers. John, Elizabeth, David, Senay, Jacqueline, Will, Emilia and Sophia. Masses will be celebrated for her intentions at St Patrick’s, Sliema, on July 18.

DOWNHAM – CONCETTA. In loving memory on the first year since her demise. Dearly loved and missed mother. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Remembered by her children, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

