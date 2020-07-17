Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On July 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA GIUDITTA of Luqa, widow of Nicholas, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her son Frank, her daughter Liliana and husband John Busuttil, her grandchildren Nicolette, Matthew and his fiancée Carly, Joseph and his fiancée Nicole, her sister Rita Paris, her brother Salvinu and Margaret, widow of her brother John, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, July 18, at 8.30am, for Luqa parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Luqa cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal peace. The family would like to thank all consultants, doctors, nurses, carers and staff at Karin Grech Hospital ward RW5 who took great care of her since last January.

FARRUGIA. On July 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA, from Gwardamanġa, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church surrounded by her loved ones. She leaves to mourn her loss her siblings Franco, Louise, Aldo, Anna, Ina, Silvana, Doreen and their spouses, her cousins and friends. She also leaves to mourn the community of Gwardamanġa where she was most loved. Her family would like to thank the staff of ward M6 of Mater Dei Hospital for the care and tenderness they showed towards her. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei hospital tomorrow, Saturday, July 18, at 9am, for Saint Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar il-Wens, Fgura, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, July 18, at 7pm, at Il-Kunċizzjoni ta’ Vera church, Rabat, being the 42nd anniversary of the demise of ARMANDO ABELA. Fondly remembered by his children, Mary, Fr Joe Abela, Monica, Therese, Carmel, in-laws and grandchildren. Route: Roman House, Bużugrilla, Wied il-Fiddien, Bieb Ir-Ruwa and Kunċizzjoni. A prayer is solicited. You are welcome.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, née Despott, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the 18th anniversary of her death. Remembered with much love by her son David Tonna, her daughter Diana and her husband Edgar, her grandsons Edward and Robert and their families. Dear Lord, please keep her in Your loving care forever.

DOWNHAM – CONCETTA. In loving memory on the second year of her demise. Remembered by her children John, Marlene, Ninette, Ronald, Anthony, Ralph, Richard, Victoria, Doris and Lillian, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

