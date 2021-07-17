Obituaries

AQUILINA. On July 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, Rev. Mgr. CARMELO AQUILINA, of Bir-kirkara, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his siblings Tessie widow of Joseph Grima, Joe and his wife Helen and Mary wife of Maurice Micallef, nephews and nieces, other relatives, his brothers in the priesthood and several friends, among them parishioners of the various parishes where he rendered his pastoral mission. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, July 17, at 9.30am, for St Helen Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be concelebrated at 10am, followed by interment. Donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. Suddenly, on July 15, ADRIAN, aged 56, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Yasmin née Taylor-East, his beloved daughter Francesca and her fiancé Oliver. He will also be sadly missed by his siblings Frank and Doris, Tonio and Adele, Marika, Claire and Pierre Bugeja, James and Debbie, Maria and Patrick Carey, his in-laws, Hu and Claudia Taylor- East, Phillip and Rita Taylor-East and Miriam Taylor-East, his nephews and nieces and other numerous relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRISCTI. On July 16, ALFRED, passed away peacefully surrounded by the loving embrace of his family who loved him dearly and will love him forever more. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Mona, his children Karen and her husband Mark, Michael and his wife Nikki, David and his wife Corinne and Alexia and her husband Mark, his ten adoring grandchildren Michelle, Louisa, Francesca, Krista, Thomas, Matthew, Philippa, Emma, Nina and Sarah, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Monday, July 19, at St Julian’s parish church, at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun would be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, née Despott, on the 19th anniversary of her death. A beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Remembered with much love by her son David Tonna, her daughter Diana and her husband Edgar, her grandsons Edward and Robert and their families. Dear Lord please keep her in your loving care forever.

DOWNHAM – CONCETTA. In loving memory on the third year of her demise. Remembered by her children John, Marlene, Ninette, Ralph, Victoria, Doris and Lilian, in-laws, grand-children and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NAUDI. In loving memory of my beloved mother EVELYON, on her anniversary. Her daughter Tania, Peter Paul Portelli and family.

