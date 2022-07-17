Marriage

Dr GABRIEL GAUCI, MD and Dr TIZIANA FENECH CARUANA, Pharm.D.

The marriage took place on July 2, at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa, between GABRIEL, son of Dr and Mrs Joseph Gauci of Mqabba and TIZIANA, daughter of Dr and Mrs Mario Fenech Caruana of Żurrieq. Rev Fr John Curmi celebrated nuptial Mass and Rev Can Fr David Farrugia delivered a sermon for the occasion. Dr Kimberley Borg and Mr Tonio Fenech witnessed the marriage. Dr Gabriel Borg carried out duties of best man. Ms Maria Gauci, Ms Julia Beaumer, Ms Valentina Fenech Caruana were bridesmaids. Ms Miriana Fenech Caruana was maid of honour. Mr Jonathan Bezzina Gatt, Mr Patrick Mamo and Mr Peter Ghigo were groomsmen. Ms Katrina Tanti was flower girl and Master Noah Zahra was pageboy. A reception was later held at Castello Zammitello, Mġarr.

Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On July 13, at her residence in Sliema, IVY, née Mifsud, aged 91, widow of Pio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving and devoted family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is preceded in death by her beloved daughter Georgette Maistre and great-grandson Cesco Borg. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Anouk and her husband Paul Ellul Sullivan, Josef and his wife Anita, Michel, Victoire and her husband Adrian Manfre and her son-in-law Louis Maistre, her grandchildren Vibeke and her husband David Pace, Greta and her husband Daniel Tabone, Gaston and his wife Justine, Fae and her husband Frank Borg and Tyron together with her great-grandchildren Ella, Ida, Eva, Mara, Matteo, Bea and Violet, who were all her pride and joy. She also leaves to mourn her loss, her sister Mae and her husband Tony Vella who reside in Canada, her in-laws, Joan widow of Roy Mifsud, Therese widow of Antoine Camilleri, her nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 18, for Marija Annunzjata parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation would be truly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On July 11, FRANS (ta’ Ration), aged 82, passed away in Malta, while on holiday. Loving husband of Salvina, married for 62 years, much loved father to Anna, Brigitte, Jacqueline, Elizabeth and the late Chris, father-in-law to Robert, the late Mark, John, Darren and Sherri, best grandfather in the whole world to Lauren and Troy, Benjamin, Dean, Bianca and Stephen, Stephanie and Stephen, Rachel and Tony, Luke, Mia, Harley and Conner, the best ever great-grandfather to Max, Bailey, Chloe and Charlotte. Will be forever missed but always in our hearts. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Monday, July 18, at Lija parish church, at 9.30am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. On July 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, aged 65, of Paola, residing in Swatar, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Valerie, his daughter Charlotte and her husband Glyton, his beloved grandson Lorenzo, his brothers Ronnie, Joe and Charles, his in-laws, their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 18, at 8.30am, for San Ġorġ Preca parish church, Swatar, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Tal-Erwieħ cemetery, Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – JOSEPHINE. Treasured memories of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by David, Diana and Edgar and their families. Please remember her in your prayers.

BORG. In loving memory of LOUIS, a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the first anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his wife Edith, his son Mark, his daughter Roanna and her husband Stephen, grandchildren Julian and Kathryn, his brothers, sisters and other relatives. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DOWNHAM – CONCETTA. In loving memory on her fourth year of her demise. Remembered by her children, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE – MARIA VICTORIA née Attard. Remembering our dear mother with much love and gratitude. Audrey and Mildred.

PACE-BONELLO. Remembering with much love and affection our dearest mother RINA, her 11th anniversary of her passing. Always loved, missed and in our hearts. Her children, Brian and Jane, Anna and Bernd, Pat widow of her son Henry and her grandchildren. Rest in peace.

SCERRI – PAUL. In everlasting memory of our dearest brother on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his family and friends. A Mass shall be celebrated today by Fr Ray Toledo, at St Matthew’s chapel, Tal-Maqluba, Qrendi, at 7.30pm.

